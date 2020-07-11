Lady A, the singer, is fighting Lady A, the group







The country trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Anita White, a singer / songwriter who also acts as Lady A.

White recently told HLN that she had been willing to work with the band, but is not willing to share the name with them.

"You are saying that you are an ally, but you are not," White said. "You basically want to intimidate me and take the name and think it's okay. That's not an ally."

A representative for the gang told CNN on Friday that they had no further comment.