Lady A, the singer, is fighting Lady A, the group

The country trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Anita White, a singer / songwriter who also acts as Lady A.
White recently told HLN that she had been willing to work with the band, but is not willing to share the name with them.
"You are saying that you are an ally, but you are not," White said. "You basically want to intimidate me and take the name and think it's okay. That's not an ally."
A representative for the gang told CNN on Friday that they had no further comment.
"When we went out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the & # 39; antebellum & # 39; southern house of style, where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all music born in the south that It influenced us … southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and, of course, country, "the band said in a statement.
"But we regret and shame to say that we do not take into account the associations that weigh this word that refers to the period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery."
That caused a problem for White, a blues singer who has performed under the name for decades.
Initially, it seemed like the parties could work it out, and the gang posted a screenshot on their verified Instagram account of all of them smiling during a video conference with White and his reps.
"Today, we connected privately with artist Lady A. Transparent, honest and authentic conversations were held," said the caption. "We are excited to share that we are moving forward with positive solutions and commonalities. Pain is becoming hope. More to come."
But things broke down and the group filed a lawsuit in the Nashville District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.
The lawsuit claims that the group received a trademark under the name "Lady A" in 2011, after several years of using it for their goods and services "interchangeably with & # 39; Lady Antebellum & # 39; from the period 2006-2007" .
"According to information and beliefs, White has never applied to register 'Lady A' as a trademark or service mark," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit goes on to say that during the video conference call, White and the band "discussed co-writing and co-recording a new song that would be promoted and marketed by the parties, and soon after, they began collaborating on the writing process. " But that was derailed amid "White's public statements" and "White's demand for exorbitant payment in exchange for continued coexistence."
The band declined to appear on the HLN with White, but provided a statement.
"Our sincere hope to unite with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended," the statement said. "She and her team have demanded a payment of $ 10 million so reluctantly that we have come to the conclusion that we have to ask a court to affirm our right to continue using the name Lady A, a trademark that we have maintained for many years". "
White told HLN that he was looking for $ 5 million to rename himself and "help my community" and an additional $ 5 million to go to charities, including Black Lives Matter.