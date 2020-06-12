Lady Antebellum is changing her name to Lady A

The group announced Thursday that it will remove the word "Antebellum" from the name it has used since its formation in 2006 and will be called Lady A, a nickname that fans have long used.
The change, the group said in a statement, comes after realizing the word's association with slavery.
"When we went out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern-style house & # 39; antebellum & # 39; where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us … southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and, of course, country, "the band said. "But we regret and shame to say that we disregard associations that weigh this word that refers to the period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery."
The group, made up of musicians Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, added that "they deeply regret the damage this has caused and anyone who has felt insecure, invisible or worthless."
"Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that it actually did," they wrote. "So today, we talk and we make a change. We hope you dig and join us."
The change comes after, they wrote, from a period of "personal reflection, band discussion, prayer, and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues."
"We have seen and heard more than ever these past few weeks, and our ears have been moved with conviction, our eyes open to the injustices, inequalities and prejudices that black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day." they wrote. "Now, blind spots have been revealed that we didn't even know existed."
The band promised that its name change is just the first of many steps they will take in a commitment to "practice anti-racism."
"We will continue to educate ourselves, we will have difficult conversations and we will search for the parts of our hearts that need pruning, to grow into better humans, better neighbors," they wrote. "Our next step out will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through Ladyaid. Our prayer is that if we lead by example … with humility, love, empathy and action … we can be better allies of those suffering speech and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children and generations to come. "