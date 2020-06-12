Lady Antebellum is changing her name to Lady A







The group announced Thursday that it will remove the word "Antebellum" from the name it has used since its formation in 2006 and will be called Lady A, a nickname that fans have long used.

The change, the group said in a statement, comes after realizing the word's association with slavery.

"When we went out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern-style house & # 39; antebellum & # 39; where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us … southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and, of course, country, "the band said. "But we regret and shame to say that we disregard associations that weigh this word that refers to the period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery."

The group, made up of musicians Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, added that "they deeply regret the damage this has caused and anyone who has felt insecure, invisible or worthless."