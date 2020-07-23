Lady Liberty stands out: amidst lightning in New York Harbor

How strong is Lady Liberty? Strong enough to withstand lightning.

A video posted on social media Wednesday night showed storm clouds gathering above America's most famous symbol of freedom.

Suddenly, lightning strikes down from the sky and strikes near the pedestal of the famous statue, which has served as a beacon of hope for both Native Americans and immigrants since they came as a gift from France in the 1880s.

LIBERTY $ 100M MUSEUM STATUE OPENING THIS WEEK AFTER TWO YEARS OF CONSTRUCTION

Suddenly, the flash left, with no signs of damage to the statue or Liberty Island, between New York and New Jersey at the New York Harbor, which serves as the statue's home.

Only two days earlier, the island was partially reopened to visitors after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The island's grounds have now been reopened, as have some food services and gift shops, but the interior of the statue and the island's two museums remain closed, WABC-TV New York reported.

In addition, the ferries that take visitors to the island from the New York and New Jersey sides have reduced capacity rules, with social distance markers and signs in place, the station reported.

Visitors are also encouraged to book their ferry tickets online to avoid long lines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby Ellis Island, which served as a processing center for millions of immigrants to the United States before being closed in 1954 and later opened as an immigration museum, remains closed, WABC reported.

As the virus outbreak continues, it was unclear when both attractions would have their normal operations fully restored.