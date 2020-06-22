Laine Hardy, winner of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; 2019, diagnosed with coronavirus

Laine Hardy, the old soul with a modern twist who took home the title of "American Idol" in 2019, revealed that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 19-year-old Livingston native made the statement in a Facebook post Sunday and described his symptoms as "mild."

"This was not what I expected on the first day of summer," she wrote in the note, which was also shared in her Instagram story.

He continued, "My doctor confirmed that I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I'm at home recovering in quarantine. Everyone stay safe and healthy!"

Hardy performed Friday, singing the national anthem at Sheriff Jason Living's third term swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish, The Advocate reported.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was viewed by more than 2 million viewers, and his next live broadcast is scheduled for Thursday night.

Acoustic versions of their new songs "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country" will debut on Friday.

Hardy won the reality singing competition by beating Alejandro Aranda, who finished as runner-up, and Madison VanDenburg, who came in third.

Associated Press contributed to this report.