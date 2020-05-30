Lake Of The Ozarks Party Boy Is A Positive Coronavirus, May Have Spread COVID-19 At Party





A Boone County resident, who visited Lake of the Ozarks for a party over Memorial Day weekend, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest report obtained Friday from the Camden County Health Department. . "The case came here on Saturday and developed an illness on Sunday, so she was probably incubating an illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit," the health department said in a press release. The partygoers were reportedly already ill before joining the party, which barely followed. The standards of social distancing. Therefore, it is believed that the virus may have spread to other people present there at the time. "Due to the need to inform large numbers of unknown people, we are publicly publishing the following timeline, which was provided by the case, "confirmed Health Director Bee Dampier. The press conference came as a warning to those who were present at the site at the same time. Along with the party details, officials also released a timeline to emphasize the activities of the infected person so that people, who might suspect they had come in contact with COVID-19 positive, could be tested for the virus instantly. . The infected party boy, who remains unidentified, went to a bar called Backwater Jacks and stayed there from 1 p.m. At 5 pm. Saturday (May 23).

The partygoer spent a few hours at the beachfront restaurant and enjoyed live music venue Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool until 9 p.m.

The positive COVID-19 had lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings on Sunday (May 24) before returning to the live music venue. The infected part left around 7 p.m. Through the timeline, it is believed that the public who may have visited these places on those dates could track their symptoms. In case they find fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, nausea, body aches, etc., they must inform the medical units to carry out the COVID tests. 19 immediately. Camden County Health Department officials further confirmed that no new cases of COVID-19 had been reported this week.




