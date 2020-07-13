Lakers' Anthony Davis to wear his own name on jersey in Orlando

Anthony Davis will use his own name on the back of his jersey when the Los Angeles Lakers return to action.

Davis confirmed his decision Sunday in a conference call from Orlando, where the leading Western Conference Lakers are beginning to train as a team.

Davis and LeBron James refused to choose a social justice message to replace their names on the back of their shirts during the NBA reboot.

Davis, a seven-time NBA All-Star, said he was "torn between" choosing from the 29 approved messages and sticking with his name.

"For me, I think the name & # 39; Davis & # 39; is something I try to represent every time I get on the floor," he said. "I think my last name is something that is very important to me and also social justice… But (I'm just) holding my last name and representing the name on the back to go through this process … and the people who have been with me throughout my career to help me get to this point, while still bringing things we can do for social injustice. "

James said he decided to give up a message of social justice because the options available did not "resonate" for him or his particular feelings about the movement. James would have liked to choose his own catchphrase, but he wasn't angry because it wasn't allowed.

Both James and Davis have spoken openly about the causes of social justice in the past, although young Davis is less vocal than James.

The Lakers will play in Orlando on July 30 against the Clippers.