Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.

The veteran point guard will be gone for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will undergo surgery this week.

Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. James generally functions as the Lakers' point guard with the starting unit, but Rondo frequently assumed the role while James rested or while both veterans were on the floor together.

Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has had a regular presence on the court at the end of closed games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting in his veteran leadership and play.

Rondo is looking for his second NBA championship after winning with Boston in 2008, but he has a long history of hand injury.

He fractured his right thumb during the playoffs with the Chicago Bulls in 2017, and was out for a month with a broken bone in his right hand last season. He also broke his left hand in 2014.

Rondo should be able to return if the Lakers advance deep into the NBA playoffs in Orlando, but his injury adds to the deep concerns of Western Conference leaders. Los Angeles is already without starting guard Avery Bradley, who declined to participate in the league restart after a long recess due to the coronavirus.

Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook are likely to have more playing time as point guards in Rondo's absence.

Dwight Howard and Danny Green were practicing with the Lakers on Sunday night after failures in the coronavirus tests forced them to miss training on Saturday, Vogel said.