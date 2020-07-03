Lakers' Jeannie Buss voices opinion on Redskins name change controversy

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss added her voice to the controversy surrounding calls for the Washington Redskins to rename their team for racial overtones.

Buss tweeted Thursday that the Redskins' story is more about what the players meant to fans and that changing the name would not affect the franchise's long-term legacy.

"The argument I heard is" if we change the name of the team we lose our history. "My answer: it is the HUMAN BEINGS who created the memories and won the games, NOT a LOGO. A name change will not alter what Art Monk, Dexter Manley, Darrell Green, Doug Williams, etc. mean to fans, "he wrote.

While Buss may not seem to have a real connection to the Redskins, Yahoo Sports reported otherwise: Buss' father, Dr. Jerry Buss, bought the Lakers from former Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke.

She is the only non-world NFL team owner to comment on the latest Washington controversy.

On Thursday, FedEx asked the organization to change its name. FedEx has naming rights for the Redskins stadium and its CEO, Fred Smith, is a minority owner.

Team owner Daniel Snyder has consistently resisted a name change, but the tide could be turning.