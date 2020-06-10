Lakers' Kyle Kuzma describes white privilege, who grew up biracial in Michigan in trial

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma reflected on white privilege and racism in the United States in an essay he wrote Tuesday for The Players' Tribune.

Kuzma, who is in his third year with the Lakers, is the last athlete to speak on the subject in the wake of George Floyd's death by police and protests across the country.

The young player broke what white privilege meant to him.

"This is why whites have to realize, it is not just about their heart or their individual mind. Like some people say," I don't have a racist bone in my body, "he wrote.

"Well, the system does, and you can't see it because it benefits you."

He continued: "The best analogy I have heard that explains the white privilege is that it is like an invisible backpack that every white person uses. If you are white and you ever find yourself in a situation where you might need help, you can remove that backpack, open it and take out all kinds of things. "

Kuzma, who is biracial and grew up in Flint, Michigan, wrote about what it was like to live in two different worlds.

"I am mixed (my mom is white and my dad is black), and as far as my identity is concerned, it was really in the eye of the beholder," he wrote. “When I was a kid, some of the black kids in my neighborhood said, 'You're not black'. But when I got to Bentley High, suddenly, I'm like one of the only black kids in A All-White School. I heard all kinds of racist things, racist jokes. "

He added: "I'm sure a lot of biracial kids have that similar kind of story of not being black enough for black kids and not being white enough for white kids. When you were a kid, you don't know the story behind it all. You can only really see the situation as if the black community were saying to you: & # 39; You are only half of us & # 39;. While for the white community, you are only black, or worse, you are a n —– A. (In fact, they said things like that in front of me when I was in high school). "

For everything to change, Kuzma wrote, people have to begin to understand what the problem really is: racism is part of society and society did it this way.