Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares a vile letter she received from a racist fan: "Why don't you look in the mirror?"

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shared on Friday a racist and misogynistic letter she received from a longtime "fan" on Instagram to encourage her "white friends" to "recognize the racism that exists in our country." .

Buss released the two-sentence redacted message he received earlier this week as an example of the realities of racism that exist today.

"After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see that hatred is real and live there," Buss said in the caption. “This is happening in our world TODAY. It is real and it exists. "

"Dear wh —" the letter began. "After 60 years as a big Lakers fan, now I'm going to hell with the n —– traitors and the NBA overpaid. Go to hell and join (expletive) Kobe Bryant. ”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The fel letter was signed by a person named Joe. Buss wrote the last name.

"To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better?" Buss said in his post. “All you really did was waste your time, energy, and your postage stamp. (But thanks for including your home address) Why don't you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to do it? "

Buss went on to explain that he has received similar letters over the years, but that he refuses to "ignore" them any longer.

“On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to come together, recognize the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and I promise to stop ignoring it. We should all do better. "

NBA star LeBron James did not hesitate to show his support for Buss, sharing his post on his Instagram story with the message: "I love you Jeanie!"