Lakers' Rajon Rondo comes out 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb

Rajon Rondo may get a break from staying at "Motel 6", but this is not a good reason to leave.

The Lakers point guard suffered a fractured right thumb in practice on Sunday night and is expected to return to basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks. the team announced. Rondo will undergo surgery later this week to repair the fracture.

The injury would likely keep Rondo, who compared his Orlando hotel room to a "Motel 6" upon arrival in an Instagram post last week, until the mid-rescheduled NBA postseason in late August and early September. if the Lakers went that far. The second round is scheduled to start on August 31.

Rondo, 34, was averaging 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds per game when the NBA season was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear whether he plans to stay with the team in Orlando while he recovers.

The LeBron James Lakers, a favorite to win the NBA title, no longer have starting guard Avery Bradley. He chose to leave the season due to concerns about the coronavirus. J.R. Smith signed to replace him. Now the Lakers will be looking for another substitute player.