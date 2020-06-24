Lakers shooting guard Avery Bradley chooses not to play in the NBA when the season resumes

The guard told ESPN that he decided not to join the Lakers for family reasons.

Bradley's son Liam, 6, Bradley and his wife Ashley have three children, have a history of difficulty recovering from respiratory illnesses, and are unlikely to have received medical clearance to enter the NBA bubble in Florida.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the pandemic, and the league recently approved a plan to play the remainder of the season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando with 22 participating teams.

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and organization as I am, I finally play basketball for my family," Bradley told ESPN.