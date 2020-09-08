Lakers vs Rockets live stream Reddit: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA playoffs online Today

Watch Lakers vs Rockets Game 3 live stream official broadcast. Get the latest NBA Playoffs 2020 free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.

So, is this just a best-of-5 series now? Today’s Lakers vs Rockets live stream finds LeBron James and his Lakers ready to continue the success of Sunday’s win, and erase the memories of their game 1 loss.

Click Here to watch Live

And, yes, while James and Anthony Davis have groin and finger issues, respectively, neither is expected to miss game 3 of this NBA playoffs series. Not all news is good out of LA, with JaVale McGee marked questionable with his ankle trouble and Dion Waiters (groin) listed as doubtful. The Rockets have no listed injury issues.

AKERS VS ROCKETS GAME 3 START TIME, CHANNEL

The Lakers vs Rockets game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT today (Tuesday, Sept. 8). It’s broadcast on TNT. The NBA playoffs are also airing on ABC and ESPN, full series schedule below.

While the Rockets will need a star performance from Russell Westbrook to have strong chances tonight, their defense will likely be just as important to stifling the Lakers.

If Rajon Rondo continues to keep getting good looks, though, that might be all the help King James needs to go up 2-1. Similarly, the Rockets will need Eric Gordon and James Harden to support Russ.

So, will tonight tip in the favor of LA’s size or Houston’s small ball D? Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream for game 3.

How to avoid Lakers vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch Lakers vs Rockets live streams on cable, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.VIEW DEAL

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Rockets game 3 today (Monday, Sept. 8) at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games have also aired on ABC and ESPN.

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have a cable package, you’ll want Sling TV (which doesn’t have ABC), as sports fan favorite fuboTV doesn’t have TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, Newsdio, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.VIEW DEAL

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it’s got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.VIEW DEAL

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the UK

2British basketball fans usually have to stay up late, and they can catch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Rockets air on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don’t have it already. Game 3 is on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)