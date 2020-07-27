Lala Kent Denies Randall Emmett's Divided Rumors, Says She Deletes Photos Of Her Fiance When Angry: "I'm Petty"

Lala Kent denied rumors that she and her fiance, Randall Emmett, parted ways despite fan speculation over the weekend.

Many fans believed that Kent, 29, and Emmett, 49, separated because she removed photos of the film producer from her Instagram account and posted a quote about her life as "a disaster."

His followers also noticed that she did not follow him and he did not follow her.

REALITY STAR LALA KENT OF & # 39; RULES OF VANDERPUMP & # 39; REVEALS THAT IT IS AN ALCOHOLIC

Dear God, it is I who have made a mess of my life. I have, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine and I will begin a search and a bold moral inventory. I will write my mistakes but I will also include what is good. I pray forcibly to complete the task, ”Kent shared in his Instagram story.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star later revealed that the appointment was the Alcoholics Anonymous Fourth Step Prayer, a program Kent has been doing as part of his sobriety journey.

"My stories are not 'cryptic'," he wrote. "My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the most difficult steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program, every day."

MILEY CYRUS REVEALS DECIDED TO STAY ABOVE AFTER VOCAL SURGERY FOR ADDICTION "FAMILY HISTORY"

Later Kent posted a captioned photo of the couple kissing: “We didn't part. I'm mean, so when it bothers me, his photos go to the archive … and then I add them again. "

She added, "I mean, I have this guy's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."

The Bravo star further clarified in his Instagram story that "it won't be the last time" that he files photos of his fiancé in anger.

JULIANNE HOUGH CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH EX BROOKS LAICH AMONG POSSIBLE RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION

"I am little AF," Kent admitted. “It will happen over and over again until it comes out of it. and if it is the most insignificant thing that I do, I agree ".

The "VPR" star also addressed the curiosity surrounding her and Emmett for not following her on Instagram. "Rand and I have never followed each other, in fact we have been blocked since we got together," he concluded.

Emmett, on the other hand, spent the weekend posting photos and videos with Kent and his two daughters with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS THE QUARANTINE WITH HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN HAS BEEN A "GOOD TEST" OF MARRIAGE

"Family", the producer captioned a photo. "Happy time together".

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple planned to get married in April, but delayed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new wedding date is undetermined.