Lamar Alexander: & # 39; Would help & # 39; if Trump wore a mask

Lamar Alexander: 'Would help' if Trump wore a mask

"If wearing masks is important and all health experts tell us that it contains the disease in 2020, it would help if the President occasionally used one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you & # 39; for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, yes, "said the Tennessee Republican, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, on CNN's" Inside Politics ".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Despite advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy health recommendations and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public. He recently told The Wall Street Journal that the masks are "a double-edged sword" and also suggested that the masks be used as a political statement, rather than a health precaution, to show his disapproval.

The White House maintains that everyone who comes into contact with the president is regularly tested for coronavirus.

CNN's Manu Raju pressured Alexander on whether the American people should turn to the president for public health advice, given his controversial comments in the past, including his comment on the slowdown of evidence at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tennessee Republican said Sunday that the public should listen to medical experts.

"My suggestion to the president all the time and to the other political leaders is to let the experts talk about medicine. People trust them," said Alexander.

Legislators divided into masks

The GOP leadership has been divided over whether Trump should wear a mask or not, and Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence are in a "unique position". and they have "very different circumstances than the rest of us."

Azar said the "administration message has been consistent" when it comes to wearing masks, which he urged people to do if they cannot distance themselves socially.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has emphasized that people should continue to wear masks in public until there is a Covid-19 vaccine.

"Until we find a vaccine, these are really important," McConnell said Friday as he held up a blue mask, according to CNN affiliate WKYT. "This is not as complicated as a fan, and this is a way of indicating that you want to protect others."

In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who could be seen wearing a mask around her neck, urged Trump to wear one. "The president should be an example, real men wear masks, be an example for the country and wear the mask," he said.
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, posted a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney wearing a face mask on Friday and snapped a photo of the manhood of people who refuse to cover their faces . Republican Senator Marco Rubio, whose Florida state has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases, said Wednesday that "everyone should wear a damn mask."

However, some Republican governors, such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have balked at demanding that public face masks be worn in their states despite new spikes of coronavirus in their states. Experts say that wearing a face mask or other face covering could reduce Covid-19 transmission by up to 50%.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Sunday.

