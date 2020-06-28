Lamar Alexander: & # 39; Would help & # 39; if Trump wore a mask







"If wearing masks is important and all health experts tell us that it contains the disease in 2020, it would help if the President occasionally used one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you & # 39; for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, yes, "said the Tennessee Republican, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, on CNN's" Inside Politics ".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Despite advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy health recommendations and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public. He recently told The Wall Street Journal that the masks are "a double-edged sword" and also suggested that the masks be used as a political statement, rather than a health precaution, to show his disapproval.

The White House maintains that everyone who comes into contact with the president is regularly tested for coronavirus.