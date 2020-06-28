Lamar Alexander: & # 39; Would help & # 39; if Trump wore a mask

"If wearing masks is important and all health experts tell us that it contains the disease in 2020, it would help if the President occasionally used one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you & # 39; for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, yes, "said the Tennessee Republican, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, on CNN's" Inside Politics ".
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
The White House maintains that everyone who comes into contact with the president is regularly tested for coronavirus.
CNN's Manu Raju pressured Alexander on whether the American people should turn to the president for public health advice, given his controversial comments in the past, including his comment on the slowdown of evidence at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tennessee Republican said Sunday that the public should listen to medical experts.
"My suggestion to the president all the time and to the other political leaders is to let the experts talk about medicine. People trust them," said Alexander.
Legislators divided into masks
The GOP leadership has been divided over whether Trump should wear a mask or not, and Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence are in a "unique position". and they have "very different circumstances than the rest of us."
Azar said the "administration message has been consistent" when it comes to wearing masks, which he urged people to do if they cannot distance themselves socially.
"Until we find a vaccine, these are really important," McConnell said Friday as he held up a blue mask, according to CNN affiliate WKYT. "This is not as complicated as a fan, and this is a way of indicating that you want to protect others."
However, some Republican governors, such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have balked at demanding that public face masks be worn in their states despite new spikes of coronavirus in their states. Experts say that wearing a face mask or other face covering could reduce Covid-19 transmission by up to 50%.
