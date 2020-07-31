Lamborghini's new supercar is not legal to drive on public roads





Owners will have access to a secure webcam feed so they can look at the car whenever they want. If they want to drive the car, Lamborghini will arrange for it to be transported to almost any race track in the world and the owner will be able to drive it there. Lamborghini will also provide a professional race car driver to provide training on how to get the most speed and enjoy your V12-powered supercar. The company will host some special events throughout the year to allow Essenza SCV12 owners to get together and enjoy their cars in a group.

Only 40 of the cars will be produced. Customers have already signed contracts for most of them, but some are available, said Lamborghini chief engineer Maurizio Reggiani.

Lamborghini did not give a price for the Essenza SCV12, but Reggiani said it will be priced similarly to the company's other limited-edition models, such as the Lamborghini Centenario and Sián, which sold for $ 1.9 million and more than $ 2 million. , respectively.

"This car is like a special passport to Lamborghini's most exclusive world," said Reggiani.