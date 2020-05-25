Lana is horrified David hired a private investigator

90 Day Fiancee: Before the 90 day star, Lana was completely horrified when David admitted that he hired a private investigator to locate her.

When fans met David Murphy, his only dream was to sell his house and move into an RV with his foreign wife. The only problem is that fans have not yet met the Ukrainian beauty until the last episode. Many viewers believe that she is only cheating on the old man as they have been talking for seven years through an incomplete dating website. Lana has been actively avoiding encountering David four times before she finally agreed to meet in front of the TLC cameras on the fifth and final attempt.

As David tried to snuggle closer to the Ukrainian beauty, he showered her with gifts that included chocolate and Victoria’s Secret outfits. While trying to take a photo, the producers asked how much money David had sent Lana over the years. The 28-year-old refused to respond, leading viewers to feel she was using the American. Lana also revealed that she never believed that David would ever try to appear in her city. He explained that he gave a false address because he didn't think it was safe to give his personal information to someone he had never met and had only spoken to on the computer.





Then David decided it was the perfect time to break the news that he had hired a private investigator to try to locate her because she had defended him so many times that he began to question their love and commitment. Lana was horrified by the news when her face fell. She wondered why David hadn't believed her or her excuses, and finally decided it was time for her to leave.

Fans are still very scared by the Las Vegas native who seems to want to get his hands on the young blonde. He tried to hug her during an interview that left Lana confused. Fans don't think Lana would be happy to move to the United States just to live in a motorhome with a man too old for her. David was also reported to have dated over a hundred Ukrainian women in their search for love. Whatever the truth, one thing is for sure: fans are scared by David's love for Lana and wish him well.

90 days promise before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.





