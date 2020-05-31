Lana Wachowski wants Matrix 4 to be absolutely crazy

Lana Wachowski, who directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister, will return for The Matrix 4 and plans to make her "absolutely crazy".

Lana Wachowski, who directed the original. Matrix trilogy with his sister, returns for Matrix 4 and he plans to be "absolutely crazy". Classic science fiction movies have a cult following, so it wasn't too surprising when Warner Bros. announced that they were developing a franchise revival. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, the 1999 film is set in a dystopian future in which humans are unknowingly imprisoned in a simulated reality, aptly named the Matrix. Neves de Reeves discovers the truth and becomes part of a rebellion fighting to free humanity from hostile artificial intelligence, keeping them trapped.

The films are praised for their original premise and innovative imagery and action sequences. The Wachowski stated after filming the trilogy that they had no plans to do more. Matrix movies, but that has changed since then. Reeves and Moss return, along with a few other familiar faces, such as Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Unfortunately, some favorites won't be back, like Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, who played the main antagonist, Agent Smith.

Stunt coordinator and director of the John wick trilogy, Chad Stahelski, who was also Keanu Reeves' double for the first and second Matrix movies, he talks about working with Wachowski in an interview with Collider. He previously confirmed that he would be helping with the choreography and the like. Stahelski talks about Wachowski's approach to a specific fight sequence they are working on for the next movie.

She comes with, ‘This is the character. This is what is happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need it to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever the plot is at the end of this sequence. What do you have in your bag of tricks to make him absolutely crazy? "He is one of those great people who will tell us something and we will say:" Okay, we have this. "

Stahelski praises Wachowski and his vision, saying "If you love Matrix trilogy, you're going to love what he's doing because he's brilliant and fun and understands what fans want. "

Wachowski, along with his sister, previously wrote and directed such films as Speed ​​runner and Ascent to Jupiter, and created the Netflix series Sense8. Lilly Wachowski could not return for Matrix 4 as she produces the television series Work in progress, but she fully supports the film. Along with the returning cast members, there have been many new casts announced for Matrix 4. This includes Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who reportedly plays a young Morpheus. The film has also chosen many actors with whom Wachowski has worked Sense8, including Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere and Eréndira Ibarra.

There is no official title for the film yet, which had four weeks of production when it was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. hopes that production can start again in July. Matrix 4 currently has a release date of May 21, 2021, which was shared with the upcoming movie from another Reeves franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, before moving to May 27, 2022. This is probably due to Matrix 4The delay in production, creating scheduling conflicts for Reeves.

