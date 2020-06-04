Lance Armstrong: the man who & # 39; won the world but lost his soul & # 39;

In 2005, the couple helped expose Armstrong's doping offenses by testifying that the seven-time Tour de France winner admitted to using prohibited substances while receiving cancer treatment at the hospital.

"I don't think until today he realizes the damage he has done to people; I don't think he cares," added Betsy Andreu. "I think he lost the adulation and the adulation of the public and the media and he wanted to return to his good will."

Fall from grace

Andreu was one of the few whistleblowers who participated in the two-part documentary, directed by Marina Zenovich, which recounts one of the biggest doping scandals in sports history and Armstrong's swoop.

"Initially, when Marina Zenovich contacted me, I asked her if Lance was participating, and she said yes. I told her that she wanted nothing to do with it. Because if Lance has something to do with something, we know that he is trying to manipulate it," Andreu says.

However, she [Zenovich] assured me that she had no editorial control. This story is so complicated and there are so many tentacles and the devil is in the details … So I decided to participate, not to tell the truth, but the true."

Except that sometimes "the truth" can be difficult to pin down, especially when the documentary weaves a series of versions of events that vary by cashier. For the most part, it's Armstrong. What does not sit well with Andreu.

"I really feel like he did this to rewrite the story and change the narrative," she says. "One thing he does and does very effectively is that he's a good manipulator and he's very charismatic."

Throughout the documentary, Armstrong wobbles on the verge of showing remorse, before turning to the justification for his actions or a retrospective “ considered everything & # 39; & # 39 ;, as he blatantly talks about how he was able to build a web of deception for so long. On the subject of lies, he says:

"No one makes fun and is honest. You are not. The only way to cheat and be honest is if nobody asks you, which is not realistic. The second someone asks you, you lie."

"Now, it could be a lie because you answer it once, or in my case it could be 10,000 lies because you answer it 10,000 times."

"And then you take it one step further and you reinforce it and then you screw yourself, don't ask that question again, right? And then you're going to sue someone and then it's … so that's why it was 100 times worse because we all lie. "

& # 39; With all its flaws & # 39;

The documentary is awkward to watch, but there is no doubt that Armstrong is a compelling subject, exactly the complex character that the film's director Zenovich hoped to find.

"What I love about the movie is that he is there, with warts and all that," Zenovich told CNN Sport. "It's in a different place and you can see what it's been through."

"For me, someone who is not cynical, someone who came to this open feeling as if he was willing to share himself, I felt he was telling his truth. Whatever the truth is, it is his interpretation of how his lifetime". "

Over the course of 18 months and eight interviews, Zenovich said the time he spent with Armstrong was crucial in allowing the full story "warts and all" to be told without the former rider straying.

Zenovich and her team noted at first that the 48-year-old was always more unprotected after intense training.

"The second time we interviewed him, we filmed him swimming and running first and then it was like, wow … it was like a murderous interview … I think these people who are used to doing such intense workouts are much more settled once they have done their training.

"Once he did that, we saw that he was more 'in the chair' and ready rather than waiting for it to end. He was much calmer after exercising."

"It could be worse. It could be Floyd Landis

However, Zenovich admits he had a hard job trying to protect himself against Armstrong who controls the documentary's narrative.

"I mean there was always part of that at stake," says Zenovich. "However, one of the great beauties of having so many interviews is having time to get what you want.

"If I had an interview with him, it would be horrible. I mean, I didn't think eight were enough. And during the last interview, I didn't want it to end because it could have lasted longer. He doesn't reveal everything … but at the time you just have than keep trying to get as much as you can. "

For those who have followed the disgraceful rider's story of deception, cover-up, and betrayal, it's never clear whether the 2020 Armstrong is truly different from the one who devised the biggest doping conspiracy in cycling history. Especially when his bitterness towards former teammates who helped topple his empire penetrates.

Speaking of his rise and fall, Armstrong says, "It could be worse. It could be Floyd Landis … waking up a piece of shit every day."

Landis, who was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title for doping and later filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Armstrong, is also interviewed as part of the documentary.

"He had to make it clear to me. Obviously he is not happy about that. I have no more animosity towards him. I hope he has changed, and I hope he finds some peace … I don't know why people cannot move on, but here we are," Landis said.

The darker conclusion of the ESPN documentary to Betsy Andreu is that the apologies for Armstrong don't seem to be as contrite.

"He is a lost soul. I don't think he understands it. Americans … we are very lenient. Everyone hung up, did he say sorry? I think the question should be, did he reconcile? Did he try to make amends? He thinks that by saying that he feels for people or constantly telling the media how much he feels that's enough. "