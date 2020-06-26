Lance McCullers Jr. of the Astros says he prefers to hear something, even booing, than silence in the stadium

Major League Baseball will likely start the season without fans in the stands to mitigate any risk of anyone, including players and coaches, contracting the coronavirus.

While the silence might be sweet for some, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said Wednesday in an interview about MLB Network Radio I'd rather listen to something, even booing.

"As a pitcher at home, I want to play with Houston fans in the building. Even if we hit the road, I prefer there to be people there, who show love for their team and even boo us, rather than being silent, ”he told the radio station.

McCullers said he believes that when fans return, they will greet their team in the same way that they would if things were normal in the world.

"I think every time fans go back to baseball, they will greet us the way they would (before closing)," he said. “So it's not a big deal for us. We understand the position we are in, and fans, not fans, we just have to play baseball, man. That is all we can worry about. We cannot tell people how to feel or how to react. That is your right.

McCullers missed all of 2019 due to Tommy John's surgery. In 2018, he was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 142 strikeouts.

When it comes to having fans in the stands, Astros owner Jim Crane suggested that the organization is gearing up for the possibility.

He told reporters that he has not ruled out the possibility of fans at Minute Maid Park at some point during the shortened season, according to the Houston Chronicle.