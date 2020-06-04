Landslides in Norway cause houses to be washed into the sea

Anders Bjordal, a Norwegian engineer from the Directorate of Water Resources and Energy, told CNN that he saw that there had been a "large clay slide" after being called to the scene at 4 p.m. (10 a.m. ET) Wednesday to offer orientation to the police and rescue team.

The slide was 650 meters (2,133 feet) wide and 150 meters (492 feet) deep, destroying eight buildings, including four cabins that act as weekend residences, Bjordal added.

No one was injured and all the people were evacuated from the buildings, he said.

Bjordal said that landslides of this scale "rarely occur in Norway, perhaps every one to two years."