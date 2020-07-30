LAPD & # 39; SWAT Mafia & # 39; encouraged deadly force and retaliation, claims official

A former member of a Los Angeles Police SWAT unit alleges in a lawsuit that officers encouraged the use of deadly force and retaliated against him for reporting the misconduct.

Sergeant Timothy Colomey filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where he claims that a group of veteran officers named "SWAT Mafia" exercised control over the unit's membership, operations and promotions, while influenced his rank disproportionately.

SWAT is controlled by officers "who embellish the use of deadly force, and who direct the promotions of officers who share the same values ​​while smearing the reputations of officers who do not," says the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News.

Colomey joined the LAPD sometime around 1995 and served on SWAT for 11 years until November 2019. He left in retaliation for disclosing inappropriate behavior by members of the unit, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that SWAT officers who have chosen alternative means rather than lethal force during encounters with criminal suspects are often excluded and expelled. Other officers who have advocated for merit-based promotions rather than "nepotistic control of the SWAT mafia" have been the subject of false accusations of favoritism and bias, according to the complaint.

The group has also threatened and labeled the officers as "enemies" for speaking out against their enormous influence, the lawsuit says.

"SWAT officers who have chosen not to use deadly force in suspicious encounters, and who have instead tried to reduce the conflict, have been excluded and labeled" cowards "by the SWAT mob," the lawsuit says. “These officers will never succeed or advance within SWAT.

"SWAT Mafia's control over SWAT has resulted in a deplorable binary option for officers and supervisors within SWAT: either adopt the aggressive forms of the SWAT Mafia and lean towards them, and thus flourish within the unit, or reject culture of violence and SWAT Mafia's position to its nepotism, and then being expelled from the unit, the demand continues. "As stated below, the plaintiff chose the latter, and was forced to abandon SWAT for doing so."

A LAPD spokesperson told Fox News that the department does not comment on pending litigation.

The SWAT unit, known as "D Platoon," is part of the department's Metropolitan Division, which has been embroiled in a recent controversy. Three officers have been accused of falsely labeling people as gang members or associates on field interview cards. More officers are under investigation.

In 2018, the Los Angeles Police Department began investigating the unit over a complaint that its culture was comparable to that of the department's Rampart scandal in the 1990s, in which dozens of officers were implicated in beatings, shootings , planting evidence and theft of unprovoked drugs.

During an interview with an Internal Affairs investigator, Colomey alleged that the unit participated in the improper use of force and other examples of misconduct. When the investigation with his statements was turned over to SWAT commanders, Colomey was treated with hostility and criticized for trivial matters, the lawsuit says.

A SWAT member stated: “I saw the complaint, I know what he said about the platoon. We are done with him, ”said the suit.

Another allegedly told a group of officers, "I have a copy of the Complaint Investigation on my desk, and every time I read it, my blood pressure increases." The lawsuit says the commanders "are aware of the serious and systemic problems that are related to the power of the SWAT mafia, but they have all turned a blind eye to these problems."

The lawsuit comes a year after Colomey appeared on a LAPD podcast: "Born in Boston – A SWAT Stroy." The story deepens his career and his experience as a young police officer when he was hit by a vehicle while chasing a man with a gun on foot.

Colomey is currently working on an assignment at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the complaint, where "he has had no real responsibilities" and is "extremely underutilized."