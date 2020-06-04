LAPD cruise ship involved in accident, 4 injured, 2 critically: report

LOS ANGELES– An LAPD The police cruiser was involved in an accident in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night that injured four, including two seriously.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the city fire department had to remove at least one police officer from the car.

The city has been under curfew at night due to riots over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, the curfew began at 9 p.m.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested in Los Angeles County since the protests began last week, most charged with curfew violations. Some 61 people were charged.

Associated Press contributed to this report.