LAPD faces criticism of how it handled George Floyd's previous protests

Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin sent a letter to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore on Saturday expressing concern over several allegations of police brutality reported last weekend by the Los Angeles Times and its constituents.

While last week's protests were largely peaceful, Bonin said he received reports of previous protests interrupted by police.

"I am alarmed at the increasing number of disturbing accounts and images of peaceful protesters attacked with plastic bullets, laser weapons, batons, physical force, and reports that protesters were unnecessarily detained by police during George Floyd's solidarity protests of the Last weekend, "Bonin wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to CNN by his spokesman.

"I have spent several hours reading accounts and watching videos of the protesters' experiences," he wrote. "Not only the stories of lifelong activists, but also of the newly committed Angelenos who took to the streets. Not in other cities, but here in our own Los Angeles."

Bonin asked Moore to investigate "not only individual instances, but also the underlying policies and strategic decisions of the Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies."

When asked by CNN for comments on Bonin's letter on Sunday, an LAPD spokesman said: "We don't have a statement we make about it."

Bonin's letter came a day after the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and the Los Angeles Community Action Network filed a lawsuit against the city over how the Los Angeles police have handled the protests.

"Over the course of about a week, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested more than 2,600 people involved in peaceful protests," according to the CNN lawsuit. "This was not the first time that the Los Angeles Police Department became involved in these tactics. Over the course of the past few decades, the Respondent City has been sued repeatedly for many of the same tactics that were displayed last week. including protests against protesters before declaring an assembly illegal, excessive force with batons and rubber bullets and prolonged handcuffs, and inadequate conditions of confinement for detainees. "

LAPD Director of Public Information Josh Rubenstein told CNN in an email statement Monday that "the Los Angeles Police Department cannot comment on pending litigation."

"Regarding any mistreatment, violation of Department policy, or excessive use of force, however, we are reviewing numerous videos and personal accounts of what happened," he said. "We will thoroughly investigate each accusation, as the treatment of protesters speaks to the heart of the very subject of these protests."

The Los Angeles city attorney's office has no comment on the lawsuit, spokesman Rob Wilcox told CNN.

The videos of some meetings between protesters and LAPD officials have appeared online and have circulated en masse on various social media platforms. On Saturday, LAPD released a statement to CNN about these viral videos.

"The protests, marches and demonstrations in the past few days have often been dynamic and sometimes dangerous situations for both officers and protesters," LAPD said in its email. "Unfortunately, several of these gatherings have turned into chaos with rocks, bottles, and other shells thrown at police officers, who have suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to fractures to the skull."

The statement goes on to point out that LAPD is "aware that people who have posted videos online and on social media representing encounters with the police believe that it constitutes excessive force or misconduct during these protests."

They said that "they will investigate each instance thoroughly and hold any officer who violates the department's policy accountable."

The LA Times reported Sunday that law enforcement officials said they will not pursue criminal or financial sanctions against people who were arrested during peaceful protests.

"I firmly believe in the value of peaceful protest, and this vital cause deserves the urgent attention of all Americans," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer told CNN in a statement Saturday. In accordance with these values, last week we began developing an out-of-court approach to address curfew violation issues. As we have done with previous protest cases, it will be designed to be productive, rather than punitive. "

Feuer said he "will offer more details early next week."

Arrests amid peaceful protests

While protests have remained largely peaceful in the past week, tensions between LAPD and protesters escalated over the weekend of May 30.

Los Angeles was among the 40 cities across the country that imposed the curfew during that weekend after the looting occurred.

In Santa Monica, on May 31, a protest turned violent, with police firing rubber bullets and other objects at protesters in an effort to get them dispersed.

Protesters also threw objects, including concrete slabs, at the police. The stores were also looted.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, rubber bullets were also used, some protesters said. "Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson resorted to social media to share that the police shot him seven times with rubber bullets during a protest on May 30.

"He pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME," Sampson wrote on Twitter , linking to a report on his experience. "I actually received 7 hits with rubber bullets and many with batons. My son has stitches."

The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to CNN's prior request for comment.

"Cincinatti is disabled and in a wheelchair," the lawsuit says. "He pleaded with the police not to use force on him before he was shot in the face. But he was not the only disabled person in a wheelchair who received a rubber bullet impact when the Los Angeles Police Department did comply with curfew laws and other misdemeanors in the past week. "

In the lawsuit filed Friday, a protester alleged that he was detained and handcuffed tightly behind his back for approximately four hours, experiencing numbness, bruising and pain.

The lawsuit also alleges that some single people "did not have a place to go to avoid violating the curfew," but were "subjected to excessive force," arrested, "handcuffed," and bused to the Jackie Robinson Stadium in Veterans Affairs. West Los Angeles property.

When asked about the photo of the wheelchair-bound man and the allegations of excessive force for detainees, a LAPD spokesperson told CNN by phone: "We are not making statements about any of them about the fact that they are now investigations. and we can't comment on them. "

& # 39; We want peace & # 39;

During a press conference last Monday, Moore said those who protested by committing criminal acts were not in mourning for Floyd.

"We had no people to mourn the death of this man, George Floyd, we had people capitalizing." the police chief said on 1st June. "His death is in his hands as much as those officers are."

Moore He apologized on Twitter, but many had already expressed outrage at his comments in responses to the video posted on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Twitter page.

"I was wrong to make a statement about those involved in violent acts after the murder of George Floyd." wrote

Some protesters last week said they wanted "peace" with the police.

"We want peace", Joseph Haynes he told CNN on June 2 . "We are trying to tell the police, across the country, that if you march with us, you are showing that you are not in solidarity with a system that has oppressed people for hundreds of years."

The branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in southern California filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of the Black Lives Matter organization for the curfews in the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as in San Bernardino.

"The extraordinary removal of curfews from all political protests in the afternoon hours clearly violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, and its general restrictions on movement outside working hours violate the protection of freedom of movement of the Constitution, "the ACLU said in a press release. aired on June 3.

Garcetti, Moore, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva are among the defendants listed in that lawsuit.

Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles had two separate curfews. Both Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles mayor lifted the curfew last Thursday. A sheriff's spokesman told CNN affiliate CBSLA that the decision to lift the curfew was not tied to the ACLU lawsuit.

The mayor and the police chief clash

As people continue to voice concerns about the police department's treatment of protesters, Garcetti has also become the center of the backlash.

Garcetti is the son of former Los Angeles District Attorney Gil Garcetti, who was elected as a result of the riots sparked by the 1992 acquittal of four officers charged in the Rodney King beating in 1991. The Rev. Al Sharpton said in 2012 that King's beating "made the United States focus on the presence of profiles and police misconduct."

Now young Garcetti is a leader in the midst of an equally tense time for the city.

In an interview with CNN's Ana Cabrera on May 30, Garcetti said there are "absolutely" lessons to be learned from his father's experiences during that time.

"What we learned from that is that we have to start listening to each other," he said. "The police have to listen to the pain of African American men and communities of color … but second, we also have to humanize who the people behind the badge are."

Last Tuesday, June 2, protesters gathered outside Garcetti's house.

A small group of protesters remained there hours after the curfew, sitting on the ground with their hands together, singing "peaceful protest," CNN reported. Police moved to arrest some of those who were still gathered.

Many Angelenos frustrated by the police department, specifically Moore, attended a Zoom conference organized by the Los Angeles Police Commission on June 2, the same day that protesters demonstrated outside Garcetti's home.

"Listen to the people of Los Angeles, they are not going to take it anymore," said a caller. he said to Moore . "You are all guilty if you don't figure this out … send the National Guard home. We don't need protection, we need protection from you."

"Chief Moore is morally obligated to resign," said another caller. "All of your cute Zoom background photos of the city won't trick us into believing you care about others except yourselves and what's in your pockets."

"Black lives matter, act like this. Happy Tuesday," said the same person who called in his comments, a clip of which has garnered more than 170,000 retweets on Twitter.

The meeting lasted approximately seven hours.

Angelenos continue to protest

Sunday marked nearly two weeks of protests across the United States, including in multiple areas of Los Angeles. About 20,000 people showed up for a demonstration in Hollywood, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

Some protesters in Los Angeles said the weather felt more peaceful this weekend.

Los Angeles resident Naomi Trantu told CNN on Friday that she has seen less police presence since the protests began.

In previous days, "the police were agitated," he said. "Every day, there have been fewer police officers. I think the most peaceful energy is due to that. There has not been a change of intention. Empowerment was always there."

Garcetti announced Sunday afternoon that California National Guard units will leave the city "this afternoon."

The wrote in a tweet : "I am proud that the residents of Los Angeles lead a peaceful and powerful movement to build a just, fair and just city."

Garcetti also agreed Wednesday to cut $ 100 million to $ 150 million of proposed LAPD funding after Californians denounced a proposal to increase their budget to $ 1.86 billion.

The People's Budget LA Coalition called Garcetti's commitment "a start," noting that slashing $ 150 million from LAPD "would still leave LAPD with 51% of the city's unrestricted revenue."

"We are encouraged to see that our continued action has pushed Mayor Garcetti and City Hall to endorse their beautiful words with some real action, however small, that directly confronts the racist police state of the city of Los Angeles," said Melina Abdullah. , one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, in a statement.

"But they need to go much further."