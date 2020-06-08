LAPD faces criticism of how it handled George Floyd's previous protests

Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin sent a letter to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore on Saturday expressing concern over several allegations of police brutality reported last weekend by the Los Angeles Times and its constituents.
While last week's protests were largely peaceful, Bonin said he received reports of previous protests interrupted by police.
"I am alarmed at the increasing number of disturbing accounts and images of peaceful protesters attacked with plastic bullets, laser weapons, batons, physical force, and reports that protesters were unnecessarily detained by police during George Floyd's solidarity protests of the Last weekend, "Bonin wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to CNN by his spokesman.
"I have spent several hours reading accounts and watching videos of the protesters' experiences," he wrote. "Not only the stories of lifelong activists, but also of the newly committed Angelenos who took to the streets. Not in other cities, but here in our own Los Angeles."
Bonin asked Moore to investigate "not only individual instances, but also the underlying policies and strategic decisions of the Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies."
When asked by CNN for comments on Bonin's letter on Sunday, an LAPD spokesman said: "We don't have a statement we make about it."
Bonin's letter came a day after the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and the Los Angeles Community Action Network filed a lawsuit against the city over how the Los Angeles police have handled the protests.
"Over the course of about a week, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested more than 2,600 people involved in peaceful protests," according to the CNN lawsuit. "This was not the first time that the Los Angeles Police Department became involved in these tactics. Over the course of the past few decades, the Respondent City has been sued repeatedly for many of the same tactics that were displayed last week. including protests against protesters before declaring an assembly illegal, excessive force with batons and rubber bullets and prolonged handcuffs, and inadequate conditions of confinement for detainees. "
LAPD Director of Public Information Josh Rubenstein told CNN in an email statement Monday that "the Los Angeles Police Department cannot comment on pending litigation."
"Regarding any mistreatment, violation of Department policy, or excessive use of force, however, we are reviewing numerous videos and personal accounts of what happened," he said. "We will thoroughly investigate each accusation, as the treatment of protesters speaks to the heart of the very subject of these protests."
The Los Angeles city attorney's office has no comment on the lawsuit, spokesman Rob Wilcox told CNN.
The videos of some meetings between protesters and LAPD officials have appeared online and have circulated en masse on various social media platforms. On Saturday, LAPD released a statement to CNN about these viral videos.
"The protests, marches and demonstrations in the past few days have often been dynamic and sometimes dangerous situations for both officers and protesters," LAPD said in its email. "Unfortunately, several of these gatherings have turned into chaos with rocks, bottles, and other shells thrown at police officers, who have suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to fractures to the skull."
The statement goes on to point out that LAPD is "aware that people who have posted videos online and on social media representing encounters with the police believe that it constitutes excessive force or misconduct during these protests."
They said that "they will investigate each instance thoroughly and hold any officer who violates the department's policy accountable."
"I firmly believe in the value of peaceful protest, and this vital cause deserves the urgent attention of all Americans," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer told CNN in a statement Saturday. In accordance with these values, last week we began developing an out-of-court approach to address curfew violation issues. As we have done with previous protest cases, it will be designed to be productive, rather than punitive. "
Feuer said he "will offer more details early next week."
Arrests amid peaceful protests
While protests have remained largely peaceful in the past week, tensions between LAPD and protesters escalated over the weekend of May 30.
Protesters also threw objects, including concrete slabs, at the police. The stores were also looted.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to CNN's prior request for comment.
"Cincinatti is disabled and in a wheelchair," the lawsuit says. "He pleaded with the police not to use force on him before he was shot in the face. But he was not the only disabled person in a wheelchair who received a rubber bullet impact when the Los Angeles Police Department did comply with curfew laws and other misdemeanors in the past week. "
In the lawsuit filed Friday, a protester alleged that he was detained and handcuffed tightly behind his back for approximately four hours, experiencing numbness, bruising and pain.
The lawsuit also alleges that some single people "did not have a place to go to avoid violating the curfew," but were "subjected to excessive force," arrested, "handcuffed," and bused to the Jackie Robinson Stadium in Veterans Affairs. West Los Angeles property.
When asked about the photo of the wheelchair-bound man and the allegations of excessive force for detainees, a LAPD spokesperson told CNN by phone: "We are not making statements about any of them about the fact that they are now investigations. and we can't comment on them. "
& # 39; We want peace & # 39;
During a press conference last Monday, Moore said those who protested by committing criminal acts were not in mourning for Floyd.
Some protesters last week said they wanted "peace" with the police.
"The extraordinary removal of curfews from all political protests in the afternoon hours clearly violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, and its general restrictions on movement outside working hours violate the protection of freedom of movement of the Constitution, "the ACLU said in a press release. aired on June 3.
Garcetti, Moore, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva are among the defendants listed in that lawsuit.
The mayor and the police chief clash
As people continue to voice concerns about the police department's treatment of protesters, Garcetti has also become the center of the backlash.
Now young Garcetti is a leader in the midst of an equally tense time for the city.
In an interview with CNN's Ana Cabrera on May 30, Garcetti said there are "absolutely" lessons to be learned from his father's experiences during that time.
"What we learned from that is that we have to start listening to each other," he said. "The police have to listen to the pain of African American men and communities of color … but second, we also have to humanize who the people behind the badge are."
Last Tuesday, June 2, protesters gathered outside Garcetti's house.
Many Angelenos frustrated by the police department, specifically Moore, attended a Zoom conference organized by the Los Angeles Police Commission on June 2, the same day that protesters demonstrated outside Garcetti's home.
"Chief Moore is morally obligated to resign," said another caller. "All of your cute Zoom background photos of the city won't trick us into believing you care about others except yourselves and what's in your pockets."
The meeting lasted approximately seven hours.
Angelenos continue to protest
Some protesters in Los Angeles said the weather felt more peaceful this weekend.
Los Angeles resident Naomi Trantu told CNN on Friday that she has seen less police presence since the protests began.
In previous days, "the police were agitated," he said. "Every day, there have been fewer police officers. I think the most peaceful energy is due to that. There has not been a change of intention. Empowerment was always there."
"We are encouraged to see that our continued action has pushed Mayor Garcetti and City Hall to endorse their beautiful words with some real action, however small, that directly confronts the racist police state of the city of Los Angeles," said Melina Abdullah. , one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, in a statement.
"But they need to go much further."
CNN's Kyung Lah, Alexandra Meeks, Sarah Moon, Cheri Mossburg, Joe Sutton, Scottie Andrew, and Jason Kravarik contributed to this report.