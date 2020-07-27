LAPD memorial to fallen officers is defaced with crude messages

A vandal was caught on video that defaced a memorial to honor fallen Los Angeles police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department retweeted images of a large gathering outside the Los Angeles Police Center headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

As the video progresses, a vandal is seen in a black hooded sweater with spray paint showcases displaying the insignia of officers who have died in the line of duty.

"There is no class. How is this peaceful?" the police tweet reads.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The department also tweeted photos of "FTP," an acronym meant to belittle police officers, spray-painted the building's wall.

"The officers commemorated in these cases made the last sacrifice for their city," the tweet said.

Saturday's protest finally turned violent, prompting Los Angeles police to issue a tactical alert when officers with riot gear clashed with dozens of protesters near City Hall. The department said several officers were assaulted and protesters blocked traffic on a stretch of Highway 101.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Four officers and three protesters were treated for injuries. Four people were arrested: three on suspicion of assault on a police officer and one person found with a machete for causing disturbances.

Saturday's events were part of a night of unrest across the country where violence spread in several cities in response to the death of George Floyd.