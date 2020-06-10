LAPD officer repeatedly seen hitting suspect charged with assault

A Los Angeles police officer who was seen on video repeatedly hitting a Boyle Heights rape suspect in late April was charged Tuesday with assaulting the 28-year-old man, the district attorney announced.

Officer Frank Hernández, 49, was charged with a felony assault under the color of authority. It is scheduled to be processed on Thursday.

In response to news of the charges, the department said that Hernández was stripped of all police powers and assigned his home.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said: "In this case, we believe that force was not legally necessary or reasonable."

"This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer," his statement continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following news of the charges, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore issued a statement saying: "The department has taken this matter very seriously from day one and will be responsible for its actions."

On April 27, Hernández and his partner, another Hollenbeck Division officer, answered a call from an intruder on a vacant lot in Boyle Heights. During a confrontation between the police and the victim, Hernández is accused of illegally hitting the unarmed man more than a dozen times on the head, neck and body.

Click here for more information on Fox 11.