LAPD officials falsely tagged people as gang members, prosecutors say

Officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Nicolás Martínez face one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, and multiple counts of filing false police reports and preparing false documentary evidence, according to a 59-count criminal complaint filed by the US Attorney's Office. district.

"In some cases, defendants are accused of writing on the card that a person admitted to being a member of a gang despite the fact that video of the body camera showed that the defendants never asked the individual about their gang membership, "the statement says, while in other cases," the defendants allegedly wrote on the card that a person admitted to being a member of a gang despite the person interviewed denying his or her affiliation with a gang. "

Field interview cards used by officers to conduct interviews while on duty.

Shaw is accused of forging 43 field interview cards, Coblentz seven cards and Martinez two cards.

All three officers were arrested, booked and released on their own recognition, according to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No arrangements have been scheduled for officers.

A lawyer for Shaw said his client will be shown to be innocent.

"Braxton has dedicated his personal life and career in law enforcement to improving the quality of life for all," Greg Yacoubian said in an emailed statement. "As a Los Angeles police officer, Braxton has always acted under the direction, approval and validation of the LAPD leadership. Once the facts are disclosed, I am confident that Braxton will be released from any criminal liability."

It is not clear if the other two officers have lawyers.

The police union representing LAPD requested the department's due process and an objective investigation.

"Our expectation is that any officer who completes a police report or a field interview card does so with care and precision. While we are not aware of all the facts that make up the District Attorney's case, the LAPD's national model on police accountability and rigorous internal control Investigation processes are in the offing regarding this incident, "the Los Angeles Police Protection League said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that if convicted of all charges, Shaw faces up to 31 years, eight months in prison; Coblentz faces up to seven years, eight months; and Martínez faces up to four years, four months.

An officer was relieved of his post in January and is scheduled to face a panel to decide on his expulsion, the police department said. The other two are "assigned home" and their powers as peace officers have been suspended, police said.

All three were assigned to the Metro Division of the Los Angeles Police Department. It is unclear which officer was relieved of duty.

According to police, the department no longer uses the California Gang Database other than to kill people.

"Public trust is the foundation of community policing and these allegations shake that foundation. The actions of these few tarnish the insignia we all wear. The department is committed to continuing this thorough investigation in our effort to restore the trust of people who we protect and serve, "said Police Chief Michel Moore.

The problem was first discovered when a mother reported to the department that a Los Angeles police letter misidentified her son as a member of a gang, according to a police press release in January. The department found several falsifications in the document and launched an investigation into the officers, according to the statement.

The department said in a statement Friday that it is investigating 21 more officers regarding field ID cards.

Of the 21 officers, 10 are assigned to their home, eight are assigned to administrative duties, five remain in the field, and one has retired.

"The charges filed today do not mark the end of our investigation," the department said.

Police officers said other officers in the Metro unit have been retrained and there is more monitoring of the cameras used on the body.