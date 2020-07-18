LAPD Police, Instagram model sued by family of man who shot dead

The 14-year-old daughter of the man she shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles is suing a part-time Instagram influencer and a full-time LAPD cop.

Toni McBride, 23, nicknamed "Top Shot" for her marksmanship skills, faces two lawsuits from the family of Daniel Hernandez, 38, who approached her with a boxcutter on April 22.

Hernandez's unidentified daughter filed her wrongful-death lawsuit on July 10, about a month after the Los Angeles Police Department released disturbing images from McBride's body camera.

The handsome cop, who posed for magazine covers and has 67,000 followers on social media, spends time with celebrities such as James Cameron, Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan and Chris Hemsworth at a Simi Valley shooting range where the stars of Hollywood often train weapons. for movies

But her encounter with a shirtless Hernandez, possibly drugged at the scene of a car accident, turned into a real-life, deadly drama.

In the LAPD video released June 6, McBride is seen answering a 911 call from a man trying to stab himself at the scene of the three-car accident.

McBride can be seen pulling out his gun and instructing two motorists to leave their cars and get away from their vehicles.

Daniel Hernández appears in the painting walking towards her in the middle of the street, holding what appears to be a boxcutter in his right hand.

"Don't move," McBride is heard commanding him, gesturing with his left hand to stop approaching her.

McBride is heard telling Hernandez to "drop the knife" four times, but Hernandez continues to move in the direction of the policeman, walking with an unusual stride, arms outstretched at the sides at waist height, still holding the weapon.

He then opens fire, shooting at Hernández, who was about 30 feet away, twice. He falls to the ground next to her, but immediately kneels down to get up again, and she shoots four more rounds.

"I feel like [McBride] was ready to kill. There was no attempt to de-escalate at all, "Hernandez's older sister Marina Vergara told Los Angeles magazine.

The lawsuit claims that "Hernández did not pose a threat or danger to anyone and none to McBride in particular."

Relatives of the flooring installer argue that McBride was too fast to shoot Hernández, who was at least 30 feet away from her and not near bystanders.

An autopsy showed Hernandez had methamphetamine in his system, the Los Angeles Times reported.

McBride's attorney, Larry Hanna, has argued that he was simply following protocol.

"He put his body in front of the citizens who were there and kept telling Hernandez to stop," Hanna told NBC. "She reached out, did everything she could."