LAPD releases video showing protester shot in the head with 'less lethal' round







The incident, which occurred five days after the murder of George Floyd, is being investigated by the LAPD Force Investigation Division, according to LAPD.

The videos show police advancing on protesters just before sunset on May 30, and police call officers with beanbag shotguns and rubber projectile launchers to come to the front.

The protester, identified by the police as C.J. Montano, can be seen on video in front of the line of officers with his hands up as the police line advances. After the police start shooting bean bags and foam shell shells, the man suddenly falls to the ground.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Montano stood up and fled, then was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Montano's lawyers say he suffered serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, during the incident. "The video used on the body makes it clear that our client, while standing with his hands up and without posing any threat, was shot in the head by agents who intentionally subjected him to deadly force," says a statement from Baum Hedlund Aristei and Goldman. , the law firm that represents Montano. Montano's attorneys say they have filed an unspecified damage claim with the city. Police called the bag of beans and foam shells less lethal shells. LAPD says the round foam "is meant to cause pain," but it is designed not to penetrate someone's body. Officers were targeting protesters "throwing objects at officers, such as rocks, glass bottles, and frozen water bottles," police said. "Investigators have made repeated attempts to interview Montano, but so far he has rejected those requests," Capt. Gisselle Espinoza said in a video statement. Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the LAPD is not drawing any conclusions on whether the officers violated the policy or the law. The investigation could take up to a year, he said.

