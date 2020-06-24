Lara Ingraham warns voters that & # 39; Biden equals chaos & # 39; and his victory would bring & # 39; division and mistrust & # 39;

Laura Ingraham said Tuesday that the election of Joe Biden as president would only serve to further divide the United States and "embolden" radical movements.

The host alleged that Biden was unable to keep all the promises he is making, the same promises made by former President Barack Obama to unite the country.

"He [Biden] couldn't lead a retirement home singing, much less the largest military superpower on Earth," said the host of "Ingraham Angle." "A unifying force, he is not … His campaign has been tacitly launched with the Marxist forces [Black Lives Matter] and Antifa. They are taking radical and violent steps to do what Obama promised he would do through policymaking in 2008, remake America. "

MEETING: OBAMA JOINS WITH BIDEN FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Ingraham said that while most Americans view the ongoing protests as "a dystopian movie you are watching over and over again," activists have considered "chaos and chaos" to be "necessary."

They believe that old traditions must be annihilated to prepare the population for a new normal, "he said.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ABOUT THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

"Biden, insofar as he understands what is happening, seems totally fine with this and to cooperate with one of his most tedious mantras, his silence is violence," Ingraham continued. "Violence against our nation's political, historical, and cultural landmarks. Joe says nothing when, day in and day out, these Macchiato Maoists are taking over the city blocks, terrorizing small business owners, attacking innocent Americans simply because they can.

"Do you know why Biden doesn't speak strongly against any of this?" She continued. "Because you can't afford to offend these hemp-wicked. They are the closest thing you have to a real campaign base. They have energy. They are well organized. They are well funded. And they do what Biden himself will not do.

"They will fly across the United States to mix it up and try to put Donald Trump into action. They will all vote for Biden. Of course they will. None of them will vote for Trump. And Biden is fine with that. He needs that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham was speechless at the conclusion of his monologue, saying, "Biden equals chaos."

"His campaign team believes he can handle this violent lawlessness … directly at the White House again," he concluded. "But far from being a joining force, a Biden presidency would usher in a moment of division and mistrust unlike anything we have experienced in our lives, even worse than what is happening right now, because his choice it will not lead to greater calm. "

"It will create unrest not only in our besieged cities, but everywhere. And it will follow you to your workplace, your place of worship, your children's schools."