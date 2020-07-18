Lara Logan affirms that the surveys do not capture the rebellion against the "political control" caused by the pandemic

Fox Nation host Lara Logan said on Friday in "The Angle Angle" that polls showing Joe Biden with a consistent lead over President Trump are not capturing how voters feel about the effect of the coronavirus restrictions in their lives and livelihoods.

"That's the question that really resonates with people across the country," said Logan, a self-described resident of the "overpass country."

Logan emphasized that the Americans he describes "take the virus very seriously and … should not be confused with people who are skeptical or skeptical or who doubt the severity of the disease that results from this virus."

"What they see is that people are geographically isolated," he added. "[They see that] the response to the virus has become increasingly political and the impact it is having on the elections makes people nervous, with mail ballots [provisions] and restrictions on meeting in closed places and social distancing, and people are becoming increasingly concerned about suicide rates, depression, costs for many children, telling them to stay safe [when] their home is not safe at all

"People are really rebelling against what they see as a form of control, political control that goes hand in hand with skepticism and a lack of confidence in numbers," he concluded.

Logan also suggested that there is widespread mistrust of the mainstream media, which is seen as pointless anti-Trump.

"A lot of people say, 'Why don't they go out there and admit that they really aren't objective in any way and just hate this president and will do anything to prevent him from being re-elected?'" He said.

"You always wonder … why is someone listening to the polls because everyone was wrong the last time."