Lara Logan details evidence that protesters have a "well-developed political agenda and are carrying it out"

Fox Nation Host Lara Logan, who has made extensive reports in the extreme left-wing extremist group Antifa, saying "Ingraham's angle"On Tuesday, members of the radical organization are carrying out a coordinated effort to undermine the country by capitalizing on the confusion on the streets of American cities.

"There are numerous incidents and mounting evidence of anarchist involvement in these protests," said Logan. "They not only exploit and kidnap it, but they coordinate and intensify it."

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr said Antifa is responsible for at least some of the destructive riots across the United States following the death of May 25, George Floyd.

"The interesting thing about what they do is they intercept police communications. They monitor police traffic. They use secure communications," Logan explained. "They know where the police will go and they know how to prevent the police from responding to these incidents. And all of this is about escalation."

Logan said the effort of these "anarchists" is disturbingly "consistent" across the United States, which speaks to their "real organization, real infrastructure, training, financing, and [and] financing."

"They are always operating with the … same tactics, they are on every street in every city … they are using the same messages everywhere," he explained. "… And the type of equipment they are using? This is not an emotional outpouring, these are people who have a very well developed political agenda and are carrying it out."

Fox Nation's Matt London contributed to this report.