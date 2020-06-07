Lara Trump criticizes Biden for Floyd's "complacency": former vice president has done "nothing" for African-Americans

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has a "terrible" record on issues important to African-Americans, and his attendance at a memorial service for George Floyd continues his story of pimping, Lara Trump said Saturday.

The president's daughter-in-law, who is senior adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign, shared her views during an appearance on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine".

"I think it was probably a willing move to go to the funeral," said Trump of Biden, who took the Democratic Party nomination on Friday night. "Wait, Jeanine, that all Americans have forgotten their incredibly racist comment you just referred to: if you don't vote for him, then you're not black."

Biden was criticized last month for suggesting during a controversial radio interview with host Charlamagne tha God that those who have difficulty "figuring out" whether to support him or President Trump "are not black." The comment provoked an immediate reaction.

"If you look at the record Joe Biden has had, he has been in politics for about four decades," Trump said. "This man has done absolutely nothing positive for African American communities in this country."

Trump was referring to Biden's time as a U.S. Senator from Delaware, 1973-2009, and as Vice President of former President Barack Obama from 2009-2017.

"He served eight years under the first black president, Barack Obama, he said." They did nothing for black Americans in this country. "

Biden is expected to attend another service for Floyd Thursday in Houston, Texas. Floyd's death on May 25 while in police custody sparked protests around the world over police treatment of blacks and other minorities.

Trump, 37, who is married to President Trump's son Eric Trump, said the president has done more for African-Americans than Biden.

"So if you compare the fact that Joe Biden has been absolutely terrible to black communities in this country and he's telling you that if you don't vote for him, you're not black against Donald Trump, who is actionable, actually acts and substantial change for these communities, "Trump said. "I think Joe Biden is probably doing pretty badly with the black community in this country."