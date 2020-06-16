Lara Trump responds to critics of the Tulsa rally: 'No one has to attend the rally. This is a choice & # 39;

Lara Trump, senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, told "The Story" on Monday that critics who criticize the president for holding an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend are being hypocritical about the risk that the event causes the spread of the coronavirus.

"Everyone has a choice. No one is forced to register to attend this rally," Lara Trump told presenter Martha MacCallum. "This is a record-breaking answer that we have come to this and I think it speaks to the fact that people are ready to come back to life."

THOMAS, KAVANAUGH RIP DECADE DURING FAILURE TO PROTECT THE SECOND AMENDMENT

"You contrast, Martha, the way the media and experts have spoken about this Trump rally, at this Trump rally where there are around 20,000 people who can attend this arena, with the way they discussed the protests where we had thousands of people across the country, "he added.

Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Trump Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said this weekend that he "would certainly discourage" the president from holding "major political rallies at this time." He also added that the president needed to "lead by example" by encouraging people to social distance and wearing masks.

In an editorial on Monday, the Tulsa World newspaper published an editorial stating that the city was "the wrong place" for the president to hold a rally.

"The city and state authorized the reopening, but that does not make for a massive gathering of people inside, pressing closely and encouraging a good idea," the newspaper wrote. "There is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. It will be our healthcare system that will have to deal with the effects that follow."

The president's daughter-in-law responded that those warnings were rarely heard or heard during protests that swept across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're actually taking so many precautions, according to (campaign manager) Brad (Parscale) tweets," he said. "We are giving hand sanitizer, checking temperatures, giving masks, so we take all possible precautions."

"But again, no one has to attend the rally. This is an option and it is a freedom that we all should have in the United States."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's rally was previously scheduled for Friday, June 19. However, it was delayed one day in deference to the "Juneteenth" holiday, which marks the date in 1865 when President Abraham Lincoln's order to free American slaves arrived in Galveston, Texas.