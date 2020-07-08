Lara Trump RNC's robocall called the vote by mail as safe as the president criticized







The call was sent in support of Republican Mike Garcia in the 25th Ward United States House of Representatives special election, the race for the seat previously held by Democratic Rep. Katie Hill. California's election was held almost entirely by mail after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in March requiring each voter to receive a ballot in the mail.

It was one of three RNC automated calls identified by CNN's KFile in which Lara Trump and the son of President Donald Trump Jr. urged voters to vote by mail in special elections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nancy Pelosi and the Liberal Democrats are counting on you to stay out of this election, but you can prove them wrong. You can safely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your email on the ballot by May 12," Lara Trump said in the April Robocall, after a disclaimer, was sponsored by the Republican National Committee. Garcia won the special election, defeating Democratic State Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

"Count on you to return your ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, May 12. Don't be disappointed. Remember your mail ballot will be here soon. Make your vote count for Mike Garcia and get it in the mail on Tuesday. May 12 ", adds Lara Trump in the call. Since March, the President has continuously opposed efforts to increase voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, while making false claims that voting by mail is fraught with fraud. He repeatedly also alleged Without evidence, Democrats attempted to manipulate California's special election by adding an additional in-person polling place for Election Day. As recently as Friday, he tweeted "Mail-in ballots will lead to massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 election." Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens told CNN's KFile in an email Monday that the RNC was against Democratic attempts to remove "existing safeguards," and said it would automatically mail ballots to Voting would result in inactive and dead voters receiving ballots. "We want all eligible voters to vote, so we register thousands of voters each month and encourage them to vote legally. What we have consistently opposed are attempts by Democrats to remove existing safeguards and automatically send ballots to inactive voters, including people who have died or moved, "he said. Democrats and Republicans are engaged in heated legal battles over rules for voting by mail, fighting for everything from voter lists to rules for checking ballots. For example, the RNC and other groups sued California in May saying that a Newsom order that sent absentee ballots to all voters before the 2020 general election would lead to fraud because inactive voters automatically receive ballots, which "invite the fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting. " California codified the vote by mail for November and became law in June, but made sure that inactive voters did not receive ballots. Multiple studies have confirmed that there is no widespread electoral fraud in this country, and millions of Americans vote by mail each year without systemic problems. Lara Trump's robocall was not the only speech by a member of the Trump family who urged voting by mail in California's May special election. In a separate call also sponsored by the RNC, Donald Trump Jr. urged voters to mail their ballot to Garcia. "Don't let us down, remember to return your ballot now. Make your vote count for Republican Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday, May 12," says Trump Jr. Additionally, in another robocall in late June, again sponsored by the RNC, Lara Trump urged New Yorkers to vote by mail for Chris Jacobs, who was running to replace New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, the first congressman to support Donald Trump in 2016 who resigned last year before pleading guilty to federal charges in an insider trading case. "Don't wait, return your ballot now, make your vote count for Republican Chris Jacobs and receive your ballot in the mail by Monday, June 22," said Lara Trump.





