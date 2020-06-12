Larry Elder: Diversity of the Police Force: This Is What Is Really Behind the Left's Calls for Reform

Democratic mayors, with a few exceptions, run the largest cities in the United States. These mayors have long promised to hand over police forces that resemble the community they are monitoring. Some have been successful.

But in the wake of widespread protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody, one must wonder if the racial and ethnic "diversity" of the officers really makes a difference in the public perception of the police.

Diversity didn't make much difference in Baltimore in 2015 when it saw protests and riots after the death of black suspect Freddie Gray. At the time of Gray's death, the mayor was black, as were the two main officials who ran the police department. The Maryland state attorney, who filed charges against the six official defendants, was black.

Of the six accused officers, three were black, as was the judge before whom two of the officers tried their cases. The majority at Baltimore City Hall was black, as was the United States Attorney General and, of course, the President of the United States. This did not stop the allegations of police misconduct. It did not stop the riots.

Or take Los Angeles, where protesters, allegedly angered by George Floyd's death, ransacked shops and set police cars ablaze. Los Angeles has almost 4 million residents. The racial demographics, according to estimates by the 2019 Census Bureau, are as follows:

48.6 percent Hispanic

28.5 percent white

8.9 percent black

11.6 percent Asian

0.2 percent of the Pacific islands

0.7 percent of Native Americans

As of April 12, the LAPD had 10,013 sworn officers, with a racial and ethnic breakdown as follows:

49.3 percent or 4,941 Hispanics

30.1 percent or 3,012 whites

9.6 percent or 962 black

7.8 percent or 783 Asians

2.5 percent or 247 American Filipinos

0.3 percent or 33 Native Americans

0.3 percent or other 35

From 1992 to 2002, the Los Angeles Police Department had consecutive black police chiefs, the first appointed by the city's first black mayor. That's right, during the O.J. The Simpsons case, the LAPD was chaired by Willie Williams, its first black boss.

Due to allegations of police misconduct made during the Simpson trial, Williams conducted a department-wide review to determine the validity of the allegations. His report found no evidence of police misconduct. But for those who insisted that Simpson was an innocent man framed by the racist LAPD, neither Williams nor his report made any difference.

In New York City, rioters looted stores in Manhattan and other districts. How diverse and representative is the New York City Police Department of approximately 36,000 members compared to the city's demographics?

2019 New York City Census Bureau estimates:

29.1 percent Hispanic

32.1 percent white

24.3 percent black

13.9 percent Asian

0.1 percent of the Pacific islands

0.4 percent of Native Americans

NYPD:

29 percent or 10,526 Hispanics

47 percent or 17,192 whites

15 percent or 5,515 blacks

9 percent or 3,120 Asians

0.08 percent or 27 Native Americans

As for the narrative that blacks hate and fear the police, polls say otherwise. As for whether they are "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" with the local police, a Monmouth University survey found that both blacks (21 percent very; 51 percent somewhat) and whites (45 percent very ; 27 percent somewhat) gave responses totaling 72 percent.

This does not exactly add up to a plea to "remove the police." As rapper Tupac Shakur said in a 1994 interview, blacks living in the ghetto fear and oppose the same criminal "villain" element that the police fear and oppose.

The racial "diversity" achieved by city police departments, such as in New York City and Los Angeles, has not and will not stop the charges of "institutional racism" while the true intent of many of the "reformers" whether black criminals go unpunished

