Larry Elder: John Lewis has accomplished a great deal in the fight against racism, but African Americans still face educational crises

Civil rights icon Representative John Lewis, one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s top advisers, died last week. In 1965 Lewis suffered a skull fracture when he led 600 civil rights workers in a peaceful protest that turned violent when Lewis and protesters were attacked by police at the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala.

Ten years earlier, Rosa Parks defied Jim Crow's famous segregation laws by refusing to give up her seat in the front of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Supreme Court, a year earlier, unanimously annulled "separate but equal" school laws. Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968. King's birthday is now a national holiday.

Today, there are more black elected officials in Mississippi (the state where three civil rights workers were brutally murdered in 1964) than in any other state in the United States. About 12 percent of the House of Representatives is black, close to the percentage of blacks in the United States.

There have been black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, including McDonald & # 39; s, Merrill Lynch and American Express. Voters have elected black senators. A black man was elected governor of Virginia, one of the states of the Confederacy.

We have had consecutive black general attorneys and consecutive black secretaries of state. Virtually every major American city has or has had a black mayor, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, whose current mayor is a black, gay woman.

In 1964, King said the country was making such racial progress: "change," said King, "that surprises me." King predicted, based on our rapid progress, "We may be able to get a black president in less than 40 years." In 2008, the United States elected Barack Obama.

Obama obtained a higher percentage of the white vote than John Kerry four years earlier. And despite being elected with 52 percent of the vote, President-elect Obama took office in January 2009 with an approval rating of nearly 70 percent.

Why? Voters, even those who didn't vote for Obama, thought they hired the presidential candidate they saw in "60 minutes."

When asked by correspondent Steve Kroft if his career could make him lose, Obama, who is not yet the favorite for the nomination, said "no".

He said that if he cannot win, "it will be due to other factors," such as not showing "the American people a vision of where the country that they can adopt should go."

This is not your grandfather's America.

What today's social justice warriors complain about has little to do with "equal rights" and more to do with mixed results.

In 1991 Orlando Patterson, a professor of sociology at Black Harvard, wrote: "The sociological truths are that the United States, while still flawed in its race relations … is now the world's least racist white majority society; it has a better Minority history of legal protection than any other society, white or black, offers more opportunities to more black people than any other society, including all of Africa. "

Equal rights and outcomes are two different things. And we shouldn't underestimate the amazing progress of blacks since liberation from slavery, when most blacks couldn't read or write.

There is a crisis within the black community, and it is the inordinately high dropout rate in many of our urban high schools. Baltimore, in 2017, had 13 public high schools where 0 percent of children could do grade-level math, and another half-dozen where only 1 percent could.

A white friend who taught at the University of Chicago in the 1990s recently told me a sad but very common story.

In a Borders bookstore, my teacher friend saw a black boy, about 10 years old, sitting and reading a book. My friend doesn't remember the book but said it was a serious book, not a children's book or a picture book.

But another black boy, about the same age, came up to him and said, "Why are you reading that? You're trying to be white."

The reader quickly closed the book, put it down, and started walking away. However, my friend rushed over to them and said, "Wait. Don't stop reading. Reading is important to success in life. You should read as much and as often as you can if you want to succeed."

The black boy who was critical of reading turned to his friend and, "Look, I told you I'd make you white." The boy who had been reading nodded in agreement with his friend and continued to walk away.

Where's Black Lives Matter when you need them? This cannot be attributed to racism. This is black self-sabotage.

Economist Walter Williams said: "Black Americans have come a great distance, on some of the highest obstacles, in a shorter period of time than any other racial group."

Thomas Sowell, responding to a statement that blacks have not "caught" with whites, noted, "Well, whites have not stopped."

