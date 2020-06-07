Larry Fitzgerald of the Cardinals on George Floyd's Anger: "The first step should be to listen to each other."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who grew up in Minneapolis, wrote in an essay for the New York Times about how the city, which has seen tragedy in recent weeks, taught him about love.

George Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after a now-former officer was seen kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was later forcibly fired and faces charges including second-degree murder.

Fitzgerald wrote that the same neighborhoods he visited with his mother as a child were on fire after "decades of disappointment, anger and frustration" with unequal treatment.

"We are not listening to each other," Fitzgerald wrote. “Our winter of delay continues to result in cold hearts and lifeless bodies. The language of the unheard has broken the silence and our voluntary deafness has led to death and destruction. While our nation has struggled under the weight of a biological pandemic, we also find our communities devastated by the insidious disease of injustice. "

Fitzgerald wrote that "the first step must be to listen to each other," adding that he is hopeful after seeing "tens of millions of Americans of all races, religions, backgrounds, and socioeconomic status trying to listen to each other and effect change." Since Floyd's death.