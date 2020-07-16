Larry Hogan, Maryland Governor, chronicles efforts to secure test supplies while criticizing the 'desperate' response. Trump

Hogan's strong criticism of the president's response comes as the number of coronavirus cases accelerates in the US and states take preventative action in their own hands on how to curb the spread. Hogan, president of the National Association of Governors, has called for more help for states and has openly rejected Trump about the pandemic, including the president's claims about the availability of coronavirus tests.

In the Washington Post article, Hogan said he saw Trump "downplay the severity of the outbreak and that the White House did not issue public warnings, devise a 50-state strategy, or send life-saving medical teams or ventilators from national warehouses. to American hospitals. " He also detailed his efforts to secure 500,000 tests of South Korean coronavirus with the help of his wife, Yumi Hogan, who was born there, and how the National Guard was hired to protect the tests.

"Eventually, it was clear that waiting for the president to direct the nation's response was futile; if we lingered any longer, we would be condemning more of our citizens to suffering and death," said Hogan.

CNN contacted the White House for comment.