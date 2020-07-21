Larry Hogan: Maryland Governor Warns That Shortage Of Evidence Could Worsen Covid-19's Situation







"We are still having, now with this resurgence here in the United States, massive problems with our testing program, which is still a kind of mosaic of different tests in different states of the country," Hogan told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

"While we have made some improvements from the beginning," said Hogan, adding that "we still have a long way to go: this virus is not far behind."

"We still continue to fail in many areas," he said. "And with these robust tests that we need across the country, we start to improve, and now with the increase in the virus, we find ourselves in short supply, waiting 10 days, lines – it looks a lot like what happened in March and April."

The results previously reported by CNN can now take an average of four to six days for the general population or in some states like Arizona for up to three weeks. Last week, Hogan criticized President Donald Trump's swift response to the pandemic, calling it "desperate" in an excerpt from his next book published in The Washington Post, and explaining his own efforts to secure test kits and prevent the death of residents in your state. The governor drew attention to the start of the pandemic after acquiring half a million test kits with the help of his wife, Yumi, from his native South Korea when the state faced flourishing cases in April. Hogan said Tuesday that the testing challenges could be exacerbated by the flu season in the fall. "We are not yet up to date with contact tracking, and we have gotten up to speed with personal protective equipment," he said. "We have made some progress, but I feel that as we approach this fall with the confluence of the flu season, with the peak and rebound of this coronavirus, we could fall short once again and it could be even more difficult. that we face in the future. " Maryland is still making its way through half a million tests from South Korea, but it will likely have to ask for more, Hogan added. "We are using them now, yet, to help us with our outbreaks and conglomerates, we are using around 3,000 of them a day," he said. "We have a supply that we are still using that will last us another two months, but we will probably have to order more from them to overcome this great demand that is occurring with the next drop."

CNN's Jamie Ehrlich contributed to this report.