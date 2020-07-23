Larry Hogan's book claims that Trump's cabinet members asked him to be president of the primary

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, in his memoir to be released next week, says that there were members of President Trump's own administration who urged him to present a major challenge to the president, as rumors emerged in 2019 that Hogan may be considering the move.

Fox News obtained a copy of "Still Standing", which comes out on July 28, before publication.

Hogan, who also recounts his experience in the 2015 Baltimore riots after Freddie Gray's death as freshman governor, his battle with cancer, and his experience leading a state during the coronavirus pandemic, says that Hogan early 2019 he started hearing rumors. he should pursue the 2020 Republican presidential nomination. The governor ultimately declined to run for president, but is now the subject of speculation that he might be looking for a Whtie House career in 2024.

"In the days and weeks that followed, the rhythm of the drum became louder and more insistent," Hogan writes of the presidential rumors after giving a speech emphasizing the "character and competence" that elected officials must have and how they should not. "intimidate" or "demonize" when discussing ideas.

"On cable news. On private phone calls. In conversations with fellow Republicans, donors and members of the media. Even with a couple of cabinet secretaries from the Trump administration," Hogan said.

"I understood that the media was eager for a fight in 2020," Hogan said later. "They were also in love with the idea of ​​a popular Republican governor, a real Republican, with a proven record of electoral success, coming face to face with Donald Trump within the Republican Party. "

He added: "But the cabinet secretaries? Encouraging me to consider opposing their boss, the president? That surprised me."

Hogan did not identify members of the administration who approached him. Nor did he take concrete steps toward a presidential career, such as establishing an exploratory committee.

Hogan's claim that members of the Trump administration approached him to challenge the president in the Republican primaries comes after intermittent speculation about whether members of the Trump administration considered removing the president using the provisions of Amendment 25. The amendment provides a way for cabinet secretaries and vice president to remove a president for being "unable to fulfill the powers and duties of his office".

The Trump administration has repeatedly denied during the President's term that such discussions have taken place. And even if they did, there are legal mechanisms within the 25th Amendment that would allow the president to fight back, which could eventually lead to a House and Senate vote. Those votes would require two-thirds of the members to vote to impeach the president. Otherwise, I would take your office again.

Hogan, publicly and in his book, has not hesitated to criticize Trump at a time when almost all Republicans, even those who criticized him harshly in 2016, have been reluctant to take a position against the president. The governor has seen his profile rise in recent months as he leads his state and the National Association of Governors, which he chairs, during the coronavirus crisis. But Hogan, in an interview with Fox News this week, also said that "he has given the president and his team a lot of credit for the good things they have done and the progress they have made" on the coronavirus.

Hogan, in a handful of chapters that followed, recounted the several months in 2019 during which many believed he could run for president. This included a "charm offensive" by Vice President Pence, an event for the St. Patrick's Society of Friendly Children in which he pranked beer for a bipartisan audience, an effort by Trump ally David Bossie to pressure Republicans from Maryland to leave early for Trump, and a visit to New Hampshire for the famous "Politics and Eggs" breakfast.

Hogan recounts the thought that went into his decision about whether or not to run. He says that while he was intrigued by potentially running to "return common sense and courtesy to Washington," he wanted to make sure he had at least a chance to win if he ran, and would not be "launching a kamikaze mission."

The governor ultimately decided that, considering Trump's vast support among Republican primary voters and his extremely enthusiastic base, he would not run for president. "I just didn't see it," said Hogan.

Finally, on June 1, 2019, he publicly announced that he would not become a candidate for the presidency.