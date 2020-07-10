Larry Kudlow: White House economic adviser says going back to school "is not that difficult"







"Just go back to school, we can do that," Kudlow told reporters on Friday. "And you know, you can social distance, you can take your temperature, you can test yourself, you can distance yourself, come on, it's not that difficult."

Kudlow's comments seemed to go against President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on reopening schools, which the president criticized on Wednesday. like "very hard and expensive". Trump also threatened to cut federal funding for schools if they don't open in the fall, the latest stress for schools already recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

While CDC has released a guide for schools on how to safely bring children into the classroom, the administration has said that most of the decision-making will be left up to local districts, suggesting that there will be an unsystematic approach to how children across the country will be raised in the fall. So far, Congress has approved nearly $ 30 billion in aid for schools to deal with the coronavirus, of which $ 13 billion went to K-12 institutions. But educators say billions more will be needed to pay for things like masks, cleaning supplies, handwashing stations, and possibly more staff to perform temperature checks, and Congress still has billions of dollars apart in another stimulus package. to respond to the pandemic.

Adding to the concern over funding is Trump's threat to limit federal support to schools that don't reopen due to Covid-19 fears.

While the President cannot unilaterally cut current federal support for schools, he could try to restrict some aid funds for recent pandemics or refuse to sign future education grants and bailouts. Any reduction in federal funding would greatly affect schools, and reopening in the fall by taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus could come at a high price. The average district may have to spend an additional $ 1.8 million to institute and adhere to health and safety protocols, according to a joint estimate by the Association of School Superintendents (AASA) and the International Association of School Business Officers. Those complications were reportedly lost in Kudlow on Friday when he simply suggested that schools "put boys in classrooms and let them learn." "The president has been very expressive about going back to school. And I would add to that, as I said all these fancy colleges and universities, of which I went to one," Kudlow continued. "They should get on with the exercise, you know. Put the kids in the classrooms and let them learn. Or, God knows what they're teaching, but whatever. I'll put it in good faith." Kudlow is not the first administration official to echo Trump's calls to reopen schools without addressing concerns about how to do so safely. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Thursday that schools were an "essential service" and cited factories as a model, a notable choice given that many factories have competed with their own coronavirus outbreaks in recent months. "For me, schools are an essential service. We have opened our factories in this country throughout the pandemic. We have opened our supermarkets," Scalia said at a press conference in Florida with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose Administration this week it ordered schools to open in August despite a large increase in coronaviruses in the state. "We even have open tattoo parlors and beauty parlors," said Scalia. The president had to issue an executive order in late April ordering meat processing plants to remain open. Some of the country's largest plants had to temporarily shut down after thousands of employees tested positive for the virus.

CNN's Tami Luhby contributed to this report.