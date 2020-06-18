Larry Nassar's victims request the FBI's handling report of their investigation into alleged abuse

The letter, sent to Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday, says the alleged victims do not want the report "to be withheld, and then authorities say they cannot charge and prosecute those involved in criminal conduct because the statute of limitations has expired. "
"It is important to our healing that all the facts come to light and that the criminals are held to account. It is also important to maintain the public's trust in our federal law enforcement agencies by exposing the truth and initiating reforms so that it never comes back. to happen, "The signers, including Olympic athletes Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, say in the letter.
The Justice Department Inspector General's office is "investigating allegations of the FBI's handling of the Nassar investigation, and victims and the public must be assured that our findings will be made public at the end of our investigation," he told CNN Stephanie Logan, spokeswoman for the office. asked for comment
Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after hundreds of women and girls said he had sexually abused them for two decades under the guise of providing medical treatment.
The FBI knew of victims in 2015, the lawyer said.
John Manly, an attorney representing 180 gymnasts, previously said that the FBI, as well as US Gymnastics. USA And the US Olympic Committee. In the US, they knew in July 2015 that Nassar, then a Michigan State University physician, had sexually abused three athletes.
"His inaction allowed Nassar to return to MSU for over a year and annoy 60 other girls before he was finally arrested in November 2016. That is inexcusable and possibly criminal," Manley said in a statement. "A thorough and comprehensive investigation is necessary. We owe it to these girls and their families."
USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body in the United States, has said it "reported Nassar to the FBI in July 2015 and to a different FBI office again in April 2016."