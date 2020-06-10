Las Cruces police officer shot and charged after fatally suffocating a man during an arrest

Police body camera images show the February fight with Antonio Valenzuela, who died after Las Cruces officer Christopher Smelser was heard saying, "I'm going to fuck you up, brother."

The city informed Smelser on Friday of its intention to fire him. The four-year veteran of the force had been on administrative leave since the incident.

"The words are insufficient to comfort Antonio Valenzuela's family, but I extend my sincere condolences for his loss," said Las Cruces Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. "Once we learned of the findings in the medical investigator's report, we felt that termination procedures needed to be started immediately."

Officers detained Valenzuela to stop the traffic and learned that he had a probation violation order, according to a press release from the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office.

Valenzuela fled on foot, prosecutors allege, and police chased him and deployed his Taser twice "without affecting him."

Body camera images released by authorities appear to show Smelser boarding Valenzuela.

"Valenzuela was continually struggling to escape," the district attorney's office said. "Once on the ground, during this fight, Officer Smelser applied a vascular neck restriction technique to gain control."

Smelser is heard in a video that says, "If you don't screw yourself, brother, I'm going to screw you."

Valenzuela responds: "Hit me harder."

Smelser then says, "I'm going to fuck you up, brother."

Valenzuela moans for about a minute as the officer repeatedly says, "Give up, brother."

The officer then says, "Yes, it's out."

Paramedics tried to save Valenzuela but were unsuccessful, the district attorney's office said.

After his death, the Las Cruces Police Department banned the use of neck restraints in arrests, he said.

Methamphetamine is a factor, says autopsy

Valenzuela died of "choking injuries due to physical restrictions," and methamphetamine was listed as a significant contributor to his death, the Office of the Medical Investigator ruled.

The autopsy shows "small pinpoint hemorrhages," consistent with Valenzuela's compression of the neck or chest, eyes and eyelids, as well as "evidence of deep and focal muscle bleeding and a fracture" in the Adam's apple, the medical researcher. report said.

Methamphetamine, according to the report, can increase the body's heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen demand.

"The presence of methamphetamine in Mr. Valenzuela's system during fighting and restraint likely increased his baseline oxygen demands and increased stress on his cardiovascular system, contributing to death," he said.

Police found "a multiple silver tool and what appeared to be illegal narcotics" in Valenzuela, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Smelser appeared in the Doña Ana County Magistrates Court on Monday. Her attorney, Amy Orlando, filed a motion for an expedited first appearance, citing death threats she received since the medical examiner's report was released, according to Las Cruces Sun News.

Smelser has a "clean disciplinary record, lack of a criminal record and family ties in the community," Orlando told the court, according to the newspaper.

Orlando told CNN that Smelser "used a maneuver that was sanctioned by the Las Cruces Police Department during a violent fight while trying to arrest Mr. Valenzuela."

"Office Smelser regrets the outcome of the incident, however, Mr. Valenzuela had a felony order, fled the police, was under the influence of drugs, had drugs on his person, had a weapon, actively resisted and violently fought against the officers, "Orlando said.

The New Mexico State Police, the main investigative agency in the case, forwarded CNN's questions to the district attorney's office.

A judge allowed Smelser to remain free without posting bond, but ordered him to comply at 10 p.m. curfew, The Sun News reported.