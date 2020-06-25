Las Vegas casino removes statue at the request of religious leaders

Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas is removing a statue from one of its nightclubs after local religious leaders called it "highly inappropriate."

On Tuesday, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, and Jain leaders urged the Foundation Room nightclub, on the 63rd floor, to remove statues of Hindu and Jain deities from their facilities.

In a joint statement, religious leaders said that "placing highly revered Hindu and Jain deities to adorn a casino nightclub was very disrespectful, out of line, and could be annoying to followers of these religions."

The nightclub, whose motto is "Good Karma Awaits," said it is removing the statue of Mahavira, which Jain leader Sulekh C. Jain said belongs "in a temple to worship and not be misused or mistreated by patrons. of a nightclub. " "

"We deeply apologize to those who are offended by the recent images and will work diligently to ensure that these callous representations do not reoccur," the Foundation Room said in a statement to Fox News.

"We have always strived to promote dialogue to get closer and we are committed to this sentiment in the future," said the Foundation Chamber, adding that for more than 20 years it has strived to promote "racial and spiritual harmony through of love, peace, truth, rectitude and non-violence. "

In addition to Jain leaders, others include Nevada Greek Orthodox Christian priest Stephen R. Karcher, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, Buddhist priest Matthew T. Fisher, and Jewish rabbi ElizaBeth Webb Beyer.

The group urged William Hornbuckle and Paul Salem, acting CEO and chairman of the board, respectively, of MGM Resorts International, owner of the Mandalay Bay Casino, to offer a formal apology to the Hindu and Jain communities "for this callousness."

"Hindu deities Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, the goddess Saraswati and others were to be worshiped in temples or home shrines and not to be freely thrown into a casino nightclub for dramatic effects or commercial / other agenda," Rajan Zed, President of The Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement to Fox News: "Such denigration of sacred deities was detrimental to devotees."

Religious leaders say they support freedom of expression, "but faith was sacred and attempts to trivialize it hurt followers."

The Foundation Room's description reads: "Dive into our DEITY dancer experience; party all night amidst the lights of Las Vegas with these out-of-this-world nightlife goddesses who add the perfect touch of class debauchery high …"