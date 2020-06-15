Las Vegas officer shot in the head during George Floyd protest, probably paralyzed: report

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A police officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas Strip protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, with a fan and unable to speak, his family said it's a statement. released by the police.

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot on June 1 during protests over Floyd's death at the hands of the police. The published family statement on twitter by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department On Saturday he said he is expected to stay on the fan. He has been provisionally accepted into a spinal rehabilitation center.

The family thanked the doctors, nurses, and staff at the University of Las Vegas Medical Center for their care and the community for their support and fundraising.

"Once again, our family can never express our gratitude for all the support for Shay," said the unsigned family statement. "We are always Las Vegas strong and very proud of our community"

Prosecutors accused a 20-year-old man of deliberately shooting Mikalonis during the protest, one of hundreds detained across the country. A judge who reviewed the evidence at the June 5 hearing said the police video shows Edgar Samaniego "walking, pulling out a gun and shooting … at officers."

He is charged with attempted murder, assault and firearms and is detained in lieu of $ 1 million. A designated public defender, Scott Coffee, said after the hearing that Samaniego will plead not guilty. Samaniego is also being held without bail on charges that he violated the terms of the minor offense release for driving under the influence and charges of possession of illegal drugs.

Protests over the Floyd murder and other police misconduct continued across the nation on Saturday night, including one in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that officers issued orders to disperse in a protest that involved about 150 people and used pepper spray before the arrests. The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide information on the arrests Saturday night.

the The National Lawyers Guild of Las Vegas said in a tweet that six of its legal observers were arrested but later released.