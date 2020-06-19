Las Vegas official urges renaming of McCarran airport, claims namesake was 'racist anti-Semite'

An elected official in Las Vegas is demanding a name change for McCarran International Airport, alleging that the airport's namesake was a "racist anti-Semite."

Calls to remove monuments, logos and markings with troublesome stories and racist overtones have swept the nation after the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in police custody. Now Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says the time has come for change at McCarran.

Sin City's busiest airport was named after Nevada Senator Patrick McCarran in 1948, a leading aviation advocate and critical force in air travel settings, reports KTNV.

However, historians have criticized McCarran's legacy as one tinged with "racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism."

"Pat McCarran was an evil man," Segerblom told KTNV on Thursday. "Having the former when you come to the Nevada airport (be) McCarran – when you look at its history, that's just unacceptable."

"Our children grow up hearing about McCarran airport. They don't know what that is, but they don't realize that we are honoring someone who didn't believe that I should even be a citizen or have the right to vote, that's wrong," he said.

Segerblom previously lobbied the Nevada Legislature to change the name of the air center and introduced a bill to do so in 2017. He was hoping to change the name of the space to honor former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, but the launch failed. .

"We are a multicultural and multi-ethnic city, and for our airport to be named after a racist anti-Semite and other things is simply unacceptable," Segerblom stressed on the matter.

According to the store, a name change for the airport would require a majority vote of four from the Clark County Commission.

It would reportedly cost around $ 2 million to replace signs, letterheads, logos and more, a sum for which Segerblom says it could raise funds privately.

A record 51.5 million travelers passed through McCarran in 2019, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.