Las Vegas Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Made A Homeless Man Do A Deadly Backflip For $ 6

Keonte Jones, 28, was arrested this week. The incident occurred on June 20 after Larry Coner, 55, approached the suspect asking for money.

Jones told him he would pay him $ 6 to perform a back flip and on Coner's third attempt, he landed on his neck and was left to die while onlookers watched and laughed, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Jones broadcast the entire incident live on Facebook, police said. Medical personnel were called and the victim was rushed to the hospital with a severe spinal injury. He died 10 days later, police said.

The Coner family member informed the police about the video and they immediately began investigating. Jones was arrested for a felony for deliberate disregard for a person's safety on July 14.