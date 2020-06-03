Las Vegas Police Officer in "serious condition" after being shot in the head; suspect arrested

the Las Vegas police official Who was reportedly shot in the head on the Strip Monday night, still fighting for his life on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to FOX 5 in Las Vegas.

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was in critical life support after the suspect, identified as Edgar Samaniego, allegedly shot at agents across the street on Las Vegas Boulevard while officers were trying to disperse a group. of protesters near the Circus Circus casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Samaniego was detained by responding SWAT officers, the newspaper reported.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Monday after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody in that city on May 25.

It was not clear if Samaniego was part of the protest. Most of the crowd had already gone home when the shooting occurred, according to the Review-Journal.

Samaniego was being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bond. He was previously arrested in April on drug and DUI charges.

Another shooting occurred the same night near the courthouse.

Police shot an armed man who appeared to be wearing body armor while reaching for his weapon. He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Lombardo added that while he was unsure whether the man was affiliated with the protests, the location of the shooting "would lead one to believe so," according to the Review-Journal.

"I know this is a difficult day for Nevada. And it is during these difficult times that we must remind ourselves that creating a state where justice and peace exist together in partnership, not as a binary option, is the goal we all must work toward, "said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement about the shootings, FOX 5 reported.

“I am committed to doing everything I can. I'm praying for the LVMPD officer who was shot senseless last night; There is no place for this behavior in Nevada. I pray for all the Nevada communities that are experiencing pain and grief right now. Violence has no place in our communities and we must all work together towards peaceful solutions. As your governor, I am committed to listening, heeding calls to action, and healing. ”