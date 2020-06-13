Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Mount Rushmore: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Las Vegas Raiders, originally called the Oakland Raiders, were founded in 1960 as the eighth team in the American Football League.

The franchise struggled at first after bouncing from stadium to stadium. The Raiders were 9-33 in their first three years and the average home attendance was around 11,000.

But things would change quickly when in 1963, they hired Al Davis as the new head coach. The Raiders would continue to dominate for the next 20 years, winning the 1967 AFL championship, three AFC championships, and three Super Bowls, one of which occurred after the franchise was moved to Los Angeles.

But who would be a Mount Rushmore of Raiders player? Take a look at the list below.

GENE UPSHAW

Gene Upshaw was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the AFL draft in 1967, where he would become the league's best left guard in his 16 seasons.

"Uptown Gene" was named in six consecutive Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro All-Pro three times. He helped the Raiders bring home two Super Bowl championships.

MARCUS ALLEN

Marcus Allen was an instant star when he was drafted by the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1982. He was voted NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and in 1984 helped bring home the franchise's third Super Bowl, where he also earned honors for MVP.

He holds the franchise record for rushing yards and was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1985 after rushing for 1,759 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. The six-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

KEN STABLER

Ken Stabler is arguably one of the best quarterbacks the Raiders uniform has worn. Drafted in 1968, Stabler became the Raiders' all-time leader for 40 years until Derek Carr broke his record in 2019.

He led the franchise to his first Super Bowl victory in 1976 and was named four times to the Pro Bowl.

TIM BROWN

No list would be complete without Tim Brown.

Winner of the Notre Dame Heisman Trophy, Brown would become the best wide receiver in franchise history with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 10 consecutive years with 75 or more catches. He remains the Raiders' all-time receiving leader with 1,070 receptions.

The nine-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.